Nursultan Nazarbayev signed laws

The Kazakh head of state signed laws, an official website of Akorda reports.





So the President signed the law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On the ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the International Committee of the Red Cross regarding the Legal Status, Privileges, and Immunities of the Representation Office of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Kazakhstan."





In addition, the head of state signed the law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On the ratification of the Protocol on the order of handing over narcotic substances, psychotropic drugs, and precursors trafficking, guns, their parts, ammunition explosive substances, and devices, which are physical evidence in criminal matters."





Nursultan Nazarbayev also signed the law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On the ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Russian Federation to define the status of crude oil linefill in the Tuimazy-Omsk-Novosibirsk-2 and Omsk-Pavlodar main pipelines.









