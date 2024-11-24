Olzhas Bektenov discusses investment cooperation with ADB head and representatives of CAREC countries

Images | primeminister.kz

Tell a friend

On behalf of the Head of State, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov took part in the 23rd Ministerial Conference of the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation Programme (CAREC), held in Astana under the chairmanship of Kazakhstan. The goal is to expand interaction among the Programme's member countries and international financial institutions in shaping the integrated and sustainable development of the Central Asian region, primeminister.kz reports.





The CAREC Program is an initiative of the Asian Development Bank and is implemented in partnership with leading international financial institutions. The conference was attended by Asian Development Bank President Masatsugu Asakawa, CAREC Institute Director Kabir Jurazoda, European Commission Director for the Middle East, Asia and the Pacific Péteris Ustubes, representatives of the International Monetary Fund, World Bank, Islamic Development Bank, and other financial institutions, as well as government delegations from South Korea, Japan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Mongolia, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan.





Interaction of the states in the field of economic and financial stability, infrastructure development, trade, energy, water resources, decarbonisation, etc. was discussed.





Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov noted the relevance of the Programme for the Central Asian region. For more than 20 years, about $51 billion has been invested in the region, of which over $9 billion has been directed to projects in Kazakhstan.





We will continue to work closely with international financial institutions and CAREC member countries to achieve common objectives. We aim to develop the agro-industrial complex with a focus on deep processing and increasing the share of processed products, actively changing the structure of exports and increasing their volumes. We are also interested in implementing large-scale infrastructure projects to ensure transport connectivity and energy sustainability of the Central Asian states. I urge the countries of the region and international financial organisations to join efforts to implement joint projects," Olzhas Bektenov stressed.





In turn, President of the Asian Development Bank Masatsugu Asakawa noted that CAREC sees taking decisive action to combat climate change, building a sustainable infrastructure with early warning systems, as well as the development of digital transformation and innovation among the priorities.





The conference focused on initiatives aimed at developing human capital and improving the quality of life of the population.





At the end, an agreement on the CAREC Climate and Sustainable Development Project Preparation Facility was signed.