Olzhas Bektenov participates in Asia-Pacific Conference on Inclusion and Transformation

The Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Inclusion and Transformation is taking place in Astana. The plenary session was attended by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, UN Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of ESCAP Armida Salcia Alisjahbana, as well as government leaders and technology experts, primeminister.kz reports.





On the margins of the ESCAP conference, they discussed topical issues on the digital agenda. Olzhas Bektenov and Armida Salcia Alisjahbana exchanged views on the potential for active application of digital solutions in such areas as infrastructure, governance, mobility, industry and trade. The Asia-Pacific Digital Transformation Report 2024 was presented.





Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, in his welcome address to the conference, noted the important role of the Organization in promoting economic prosperity, social well-being and environmental sustainability in Asia and the Pacific. For some 80 years, ESCAP has had a significant impact on the lives of more than 4 billion people.





Kazakhstan had been a full member of ESCAP for more than 30 years, continuing the progressive development of relations in the spirit of partnership and good-neighbourliness. Over the years, cooperation has covered the most important areas, including environmental protection, natural resource management, investment cooperation, trade, energy and transport.





Olzhas Bektenov focused the attention of the conference participants on digital technologies that open new horizons for business, social sphere and ensure economic growth and expansion of opportunities for millions of people. The importance of ensuring equal access to digital resources for the entire region was emphasised.





Yesterday, the Head of State in his Address noted that Kazakhstan should become a country where artificial intelligence is widely used and digital technologies are developing. It is they that open new horizons for business, education and healthcare, ensure economic growth and expand opportunities for millions of people. We are actively developing these areas. Today our country is among the 30 most digitised countries in the world and ranks 8th in terms of online services provided," Olzhas Bektenov said.





Today more than 90% of all public services are available to the population of Kazakhstan from mobile devices. By the end of 2029, the country plans to build a full-fledged ecosystem that will provide equal access to digital resources for the population and businesses. Artificial intelligence products are being developed in the country to create their own electronic resources. The National Centre for Artificial Intelligence will become a key platform for selecting effective solutions. Its creation was announced by the Head of State in his Address to the people of Kazakhstan the previous day.





As part of the development of the Digital Silk Road, a project is being implemented jointly with neighbouring countries to lay fibre-optic communication lines under the Caspian Sea with access to the Persian Gulf countries. Integration will make it possible to form a modern infrastructure of data collection, storage and processing for the development of new technologies, attracting large Big Tech companies, as well as to ensure the launch of Kazakhstan's IT solutions on the world market. A key role in this process is played by the international technology park Astana Hub, which has created a favourable investment climate for 1,400 residents, including 400 foreign companies.





Head of the Government stressed that Kazakhstan is open to expanding cooperation in the field of digitalisation and is ready to share experience in this direction.





To achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals in the region, it is important to emphasise the principle “no one should be left behind”. Digital inclusion is an essential element without which the goals cannot be achieved. Only through co-operation, knowledge sharing and best practices can we ensure a sustainable and prosperous future for all. We are ready to share our experience and knowledge. In this regard, I call on you to support the opening of the Centre for Digital Solutions for Sustainable Development in Asia and the Pacific in Kazakhstan. Its establishment will become an important catalyst for the development of effective regional cooperation and will reduce the digital divide between countries," the Prime Minister stressed.





In turn, UN Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of ESCAP Armida Salcia Alishahbana noted the high achievements and potential of Kazakhstan in the field of digitalisation.





Digitalisation has become the norm. It is transforming our economies, opening up new opportunities for value creation and changing social structures, helping to address key sustainable development challenges. However, digital transformation is also associated with economic, environmental and social risks of unprecedented complexity and uncertainty," Armida Salcia Alisjahbana said.





The conference includes an exhibition showcasing Kazakhstan's developments in the digitalisation of public services and successfully used IT solutions. 1200 public services in Kazakhstan are provided online, covering more than 80 per cent of the economically active population. Among those presented to the conference guests is the Social Wallet project aimed at providing targeted and proactive state support to the population. The platform is integrated with the information systems of government agencies, including the Government's electronic portal e-Gov and the e-Otinish application system.





The conference participants were also introduced to the projects of NIT JSC, Alaqan technologies, DAMU Information Technologies Centre LLP, Freedom Holding Corp., Kaspi.kz, Smartestprep Ltd on personalised career guidance for young people, digital products in the field of financial, transport, social services, trade, education, healthcare and other areas.