Olzhas Bektenov takes part in SCO Heads of State Council session in Islamabad

Images | primeminister.kz

Tell a friend

Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov took part in the 23rd meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, which was held in the capital of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, primeminister.kz reports.





At the meeting of the SCO SGP, attention was paid to the implementation of agreements reached at the level of Heads of State on the margins of the summit held in July this year in Astana. Measures to deepen cooperation in trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres in the new conditions were considered, including taking into account Belarus' acquisition of the status of a full member state of the Organisation.





Last year, Kazakhstan's trade turnover with the SCO countries grew by 6 per cent to $66.7 billion. In general, the share of the SCO states in the global GDP is 30%, while trade within the association exceeded a quarter of the total volume.





Olzhas Bektenov emphasised that the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the leaders of the SCO member states have laid a strategic foundation for further development of multifaceted cooperation between the member states. In this regard, in order to ensure sustainable dynamics in trade in the slowdown of the global economy, new points of growth are needed.





The Kazakh side noted the need to develop digitalisation and online trade, modernisation of existing railway and road routes within the framework of creating a partner port and logistics network, mutually beneficial cooperation in the spheres of energy and investment. Special attention was paid to the implementation of a set of measures in the field of climate change, effective waste management, as well as strengthening contacts between education and healthcare institutions. Close cooperation in these areas will help create favourable conditions for sustainable development and prosperity of the Shanghai Ten countries.





The meeting resulted in the signing of 8 documents, including a decision on the Concept of New Economic Dialogue between the SCO member states.