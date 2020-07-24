President holds meeting of Interdepartmental Commission on coronavirus situation

The day before Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting of the Interdepartmental Commission on the situation with the spread of the novel coronavirus infection. The President harshly criticized the work of the Government and Akims, Akorda reports.





The President stressed that according to the results of checking retail network for the availability of medicines, shortage of drugs, facts of overpricing of vital medicine have been revealed in West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Zhambyl, Karaganda regions, in the cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty.





Law enforcement agencies carried out raids and inspections in pharmacies that are engaged in wholesale and retail trade. According to the results of the audit, 270 persons engaged in illegal trade in medicines were brought to criminal and administrative responsibility.













