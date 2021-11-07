Система Orphus

President holds strategic command and staff military exercises

05.11.2021, 16:14 69202
President holds strategic command and staff military exercises
Images | Akorda
President of the Republic of Kazakhstan – Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held the regular strategic command and staff military exercises at the Ministry of Defense, the presidential press office said on Friday.
 
At the ministry, the Head of State was briefed on the measures to counteract hybrid threats and increase the country’s defense capacity.
 
Following the results of the exercises, the President gave a number of specific instructions on development of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Source: Kazinform


 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakh President addresses 4th China International Import Expo

05.11.2021, 11:30 69202
Kazakh President addresses 4th China International Import Expo
Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave a speech via video at the opening ceremony of the 4th China International Expo, the president's press service said.
 
In his video message, Tokayev congratulated the participants of the event on the opening of the 4th China International Expo.
 

This year our friendly nations have approached the major milestones in their history. The 30th anniversary of independence of Kazakhstan and 100 years since the foundation of the Communist Party of China are marked. In two months, another remarkable event – the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and China – is to be celebrated. Today, I am sure that our all-round and eternal strategic partnership has embarked on a new stage. Dynamically developing China will always be our main and reliable partner in Asia," said the President.

 
The Kazakh Head of State also stressed that mutually bilateral cooperation paves the way for mutual development and prosperity on the vast Eurasian continent and that trade and economic relations that are a solid foundation of the two countries’ relations will continue developing in the long run.
 

Despite the difficulties, in 2020 alone the bilateral trade turnover rose by 5% and exceeded $15bn," said the President, expressing his hope that the temporary restrictions in place on the Kazakh-Chinese border due to the pandemic will be removed soon and the interaction will be re-established.

 
The Kazakh President noted that trade has been the main driving force in proliferation and international cooperation, which is to special significance for the Central Asian region that was a part of the Great Silk Road for centuries.
 

This ancient trade route was revived thanks to the large-scale initiative "Belt and Road" of Chairman Xi Jinping. Over 500 thousand containers are transported from China to Europe through Kazakhstan. After the launch of the Kuryk seaport the time to deliver goods from Khorgos to Istanbul via the Lianyungang-Kars corridor was reduced by 5fold from 60 to 13 days. Additionally, a new transborder hub is being build together with the neighboring countries," said the Kazakh President.

 
According to Tokayev, the pandemic battling the entire world has seriously damaged the global trade networks. Therefore, Kazakhstan will continue close cooperation with all interested parties to strengthen and diversity routes of regular transit transport and implement innovative logistics approaches.
 

Today’s 4th China International Expo is a center bringing together exporters from all over the world. Among attendees are manufacturers from over 120 countries, which demonstrates that the event is the "Golden Gates" into the large market of China. 30 major manufacturers of Kazakhstan have joined it. It is expected that they will sign contracts to supply food and agriculture products worth more than $100mln," said the Kazakh Head of State.

 
In conclusion, Tokayev wished the participants of the Shanghai Expo success and expressed hope that the horizons of mutual trade relations will be expanded.

Source: Kazinform


 
President tasks to take migration processes in mono-cities under control

04.11.2021, 15:06 108595
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed to take under control migration processes in mono-cities at a meeting on the development of mono-cities in Ekibastuz.
 

Unfortunately, it is impossible to stop population decline in some mono-cities. Such cities have desolate apartments and houses," the Head of State said.

 
According to the President, despite that the expenses for maintaining facilities and communal networks remain at the same level.
 

Therefore, it is important to take under control migration processes within the country and mono-cities. We should deal with the issues of citizens’ resettlement before the potential of some mono-cities are totally depleted," said Tokayev.

 
Earlier Tokayev noted the reduction in the population of mono-cities.

Source: Kazinform

 
Kazakhstan and Great Britain made joint statement on climate issues

03.11.2021, 15:50 83674
Kazakhstan and Great Britain made joint statement on climate issues
Images | i38.ru
Askar Mamin, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, at the invitation of the Rt Hon Boris Johnson MP, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, participated in the World Leaders’ Summit of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Glasgow on 1 -2 November, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan said in a statement on Wednesday.
 
In the statement the parties said that the coming together at COP26, they recognise that climate change is the key threat to global security and prosperity in the 21st century.
 

We are committed to tackling climate change through ambitious domestic action, as well as close cooperation at the bilateral and multilateral levels. The UK’s Net Zero Strategy will accelerate its green energy transition, decarbonising power generation by 2035 and achieving net zero emissions by 2050. Kazakhstan has committed to reach net zero by 2060 in its upcoming carbon neutrality strategy which will involve major reforms in every sector of the economy, with special focus on energy, manufacturing, agriculture, forestry, transport, utilities, and waste management. The Government of Kazakhstan is also setting key midterm targets within its updated Nationally Determined Contribution: increasing the share of renewables to 15% by 2030 with further potential to grow and reducing greenhouse gas emissions unconditionally by 15% by 2030 (compared to the base year) with conditional target of 25% (subject to international support and assistance). Kazakhstan, the ninth largest country in the world and guardian of the steppe ecosystem, also fully supports the COP Presidency statement on forests and sustainable land use, committing to plant 2 billion trees by 2025," reads the statement.

 

As we develop and enhance our national plans, we recognise that the Conference of Parties to the UNFCCC is the key multilateral vehicle to deliver the ambition and action we so urgently need. We intend to take increasingly bold action to meet and where possible exceed the targets set in our Paris Agreement Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and Long-Term Strategies. We will also drive forward implementation of the policy changes needed to meet our respective pledges to reach carbon neutrality," the statement reads.

 
In this context, we also welcome the recent Central Asia/US C5+1 statement which underlined the imperative to submit ambitious NDCs for the COP26 Glasgow Climate Summit. It pledged that the NDCs of the countries of Central Asia would include specific targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and concrete actions to reach those targets; and that those targets and actions would be in line with the goal of keeping a 1.5 degree Celsius above pre-industrial levels temperature limit within reach. UK and Kazakhstan will continue working together to realise this important commitment and to help raise climate ambition across Central Asia and the wider region.
 
In addition, we will look to strengthen our cooperation on environmental matters, as well as exploring the opportunities that exist in the transformation to a green economy that may benefit both our countries. We will ensure that our existing Ministerial intergovernmental structures - the Strategic Dialogue and the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Investment – prioritise cooperation in these areas. Investment in a sustainable and clean recovery from the Covid 19 pandemic will create employment in the industries of the future, while ensuring that we address the linked challenges of public health, climate change and biodiversity. Such cooperation will prioritise energy efficiency, economic diversification away from fossil fuels, and in particular the imperative to transition from the use of coal for power generation, as well as developing Kazakhstan’s considerable renewable potential. It will also look to develop our countries’ green finance offers in support of this transition.
 

We will also endeavour to enhance cooperation across other key aspects of climate change mitigation, adaptation and environmental protection including the exchange of best practice in the field of de-carbonisation of the wider economy, waste management, sustainable forest and land use, improvement of air quality, biodiversity, sustainable and green finance, environmental research and public awareness building," the statement says.

 

We highlight our commitment to achieving an ambitious and balanced negotiated outcome at COP26. We also agree to continue working closely beyond COP26, including policy discussions on wider climate change issues and the exchange of information on emissions reduction targets in all appropriate future high level dialogues," the report concludes.

 
Source: KazTAG

 
