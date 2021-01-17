President instructed to add "none of the above" mark in ballots

At the joint session of Kazakhstan Parliament Houses, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that it is necessary to add "none of the above" mark in the ballots.





In fact, the concept of an alternative view and voting against all the candidates should be a commonplace practice to us as well. Therefore, the mark "none of the above "must be added to the ballots at all levels, the President said.





















