President Meets with Chairman & CEO of Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security
Kazakhstan and UNDP discuss strengthening cooperation and plans for 2026
Kazakhstan and North Macedonia Discussed Prospects for Investment, Trade and Economic Cooperation
President Holds Meeting with Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike
Leading Portuguese Industry, Science, and Technology Companies Set Their Sights on the Kazakh Market
President Sends Congratulatory Telegram to the Emir of Qatar
President of Kazakhstan Holds Talks with Prime Minister of Japan Sanae Takaichi
Kazakhstan and Moldova Strengthen Inter-Parliamentary Dialogue
President of Kazakhstan Meets with Members of the Japan-Kazakhstan Parliamentary Friendship League
Most viewed
15.12.2025, 22:21Melodies of the Great Steppe Resound in the Heart of Kuala Lumpur 15.12.2025, 20:00135326The Film "Kazhymukan" Has Been Presented to the Warsaw Audience 16.12.2025, 12:10126106Kazakhstan celebrates Independence Day 15.12.2025, 18:45117841New direct flight launched between Kazakhstan and Georgia 13.12.2025, 15:40107366The Caspian and Aral Seas were Discussed in Nairobi 20.11.2025, 22:10191841Kazakh Foreign Minister Received Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar 21.11.2025, 09:41185756Kazakh-Qatar Foreign Ministry Consultations Held in Astana 26.11.2025, 08:00171246Quake jolts 160 km northeast of Almaty 21.11.2025, 22:30168296Kazakhstan interested in 'TRIPP' Project - Tokayev 20.11.2025, 19:22Long-Term and Repayable Investments: The Government Implements Projects with Maximum Economic Effect167996Long-Term and Repayable Investments: The Government Implements Projects with Maximum Economic Effect