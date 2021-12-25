President meets with Samruk Kazyna Chairman Almassadam Satkaliyev

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Chairman of the Samruk Kazyna National Welfare Fund Almassadam Satkaliyev, Kazinform cites Akorda.





During the meeting, Tokayev was presented with the report on the main performance indicators and financial results of the activity of Samruk Kazyna for the current year.





According to Satkaliyev, in 2021 the Fund’s profits are expected at KZT10.5trl, 22% more than the planned targets. The main factors of growth include rising oil prices, greater volume of freight traffic, transit, and generation and transfer of electricity.





The President was informed about the implementation of his tasks on financing social and infrastructure facilities. In particular, the implementation of 11 priority projects in gas supply, water supply, transport and energy. The projects were endorsed by the Fund Management Council and were included in the National action plan to carry out the state-of-the-nation of the Head of State.