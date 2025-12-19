President of Kazakhstan Holds Meeting with Emperor Naruhito of Japan

Images | akorda.kz

Tell a friend

The talks between President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Prime Minister of Japan Sanae Takaichi were preceded by an official welcoming ceremony. An honor guard was assembled and the national anthems of the two countries were performed. Following the report by the commander of the honor guard, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sanae Takaichi introduced the members of their official delegations, akorda.kz reports.





The Kazakh-Japanese talks then commenced in the conference hall of the Prime Minister’s Office.





President Tokayev expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi for the warm welcome extended to the Kazakh delegation. He noted that the visit represents an important milestone in Kazakhstan-Japan relations, emphasizing that Kazakhstan has long regarded Japan as a time-tested and reliable partner in Asia. The President described Japan as a harmonious and highly developed country that has successfully combined centuries-old wisdom and unique traditions with modern innovation.





The Head of State highlighted that, under Prime Minister Takaichi’s wise and strong leadership, Japan is implementing large-scale reforms aimed at further strengthening its role on the international stage. He also pointed out that while Japan is often referred to as a distant neighbor, it is at the same time a close and trusted friend of Kazakhstan, with bilateral ties rooted in deep historical connections.





President Tokayev recalled that prior to the current visit he had traveled to Japan four times in different capacities, noting that this was his first visit to the country as President of Kazakhstan. He underscored the strong institutional foundation of bilateral relations, recalling that in 2004, together with then Japanese Foreign Minister Yoriko Kawaguchi, the Central Asia plus Japan format had been initiated, with the first meeting of foreign ministers held in Astana. The President noted that although similar "Central Asia plus" formats have since emerged with the participation of various major countries, Japan is rightfully regarded as the original initiator and founder of this dialogue mechanism.





In turn, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi expressed confidence that the official visit of the President of Kazakhstan would give new impetus to mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries. She welcomed President Tokayev and noted that 21 years had passed since the first meeting of foreign ministers in the Central Asia plus Japan format, which he had chaired at the time. She also emphasized that President Tokayev was now participating in the first summit-level meeting in this format in his capacity as Head of State.





Prime Minister Takaichi stated that Japan views Kazakhstan as a strategic partner in maintaining and strengthening a free and open international order based on the rule of law. She reaffirmed Japan’s intention to continue close cooperation with President Tokayev in order to further develop mutually beneficial relations.





During the talks, the parties held a substantive discussion on prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation in the trade and economic, investment, transport and logistics, energy, and cultural and humanitarian spheres.