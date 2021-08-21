President, governor of East Kazakhstan region discuss construction of second stage of Aktogay plant

Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held a meeting Governor of East Kazakhstan region Danial Akhmetov, the presidential press office said in a statement on Thursday.





Tokayev heard a report on the social and economic situation in East Kazakhstan region.





According to Governor Akhmetov, the region’s output, in particular the volume index, stood at 5% and investments in fixed capital rose by more than 5%. There was growth in agriculture and construction.





During the meeting, the prospects for further development of the region’s economy were reviewed. In particular, the completion of the second stage of the Aktogay metallurgical plant, doubling its production capacities, was discussed.





The President was informed on the region’s preparedness to switch to traditional learning.





In general, 10 thousand people are vaccinated against COVID-19 each day in the region. It is expected that most of the region’s population will be given the first component by late September, and the second component by the end of October. It is planned that a total of 747 thousand residents of the region will be inoculated against COVID-19.





The East Kazakhstan region governor also briefed the Head of State on the implementation of the tasks in the development of mass sports. According to him, an additional KZT 890 mln was allocated to further support school sports. As of today, over 50% of the schoolchildren have the opportunity to do sports in the region. This year, it is expected that construction works are to be completed at 15 large sports facilities.





Tokayev pointed to the importance of fulfilling social obligations by the State, including the support to families with many children and low income.





