President to take part in Turkic Council summit on November 11-12 in Istanbul

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will visit Istanbul on November 11-12 to participate in the 8th summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States, his spokesman Berik Uali wrote on Facebook account.

The Summit is set to discuss prospects for strengthening of multifaceted interaction within the Turkic Council focusing on the development of trade, digitalization, green technology, and other urgent areas.

It is expected that the Kazakh Head of State will hold number of bilateral meetings.



