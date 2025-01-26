President Tokayev congratulates Donald Trump on his inauguration as U.S. President

Images | primeminister.kz

Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov at a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Moscow discussed with the heads of government of the EAEU member countries key aspects of cooperation. Considered the issues of strengthening trade relations, the implementation of transit and transport potential of the Union, the development of industrial cooperation, increasing cooperation in agribusiness and digitalisation of economic processes, primeminister.kz reports.





Heads of State of the EAEU member states attended the session: the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, the Republic of Belarus Roman Golovchenko, the Republic of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov, the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin, as well as observer states: the Republic of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov and the Republic of Cuba Manuel Marrero.





During his speech, the head of the Government of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov paid special attention to the strengthening and development of the transport and logistics framework and connectivity of the EAEU.





At the May summit, the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasised the need to modernise and expand the infrastructure of logistics corridors. It is planned to increase the capacity of the North-South corridor from 10 to 20 million tonnes per year. Within the framework of the Concept of the railway industry development until 2029, junction points will be developed and railway networks will be constructed. Thus, we aim to increase the volume of transit traffic from 28 million to 45 million tonnes, to lay about 5 thousand kilometres of new and second railway tracks," Olzhas Bektenov said.





To date, work continues on the construction of second railway tracks on the Dostyk-Moyinty section to increase the volume of transit from China to Europe. Implementation of the project will increase the capacity 5 times, and the speed of transportation almost twice to 1.5 thousand km per day. Prime Minister stressed the need to intensify the work, including the implementation of priority infrastructure projects of the Union.





As for the development of trade relations, it is important to continue work on unlocking the economic potential of the EAEU in accordance with the set goals. The importance of creating favourable conditions for trade, which is a link for the integration association, and eliminating systemic barriers in the EAEU domestic market was noted.





The mechanism of financial assistance to joint projects is in place to strengthen industrial cooperation. Olzhas Bektenov emphasised that the priority task of the Union should be to strengthen the work on informing business about the available opportunities and support tools. Today the production of high-tech medicines and medical devices can become promising areas for co-operation. Increased production of these types of products will contribute to the reduction of imports of such goods from third countries.