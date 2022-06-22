Система Orphus

President Tokayev invited Amir of the State of Qatar to Kazakhstan

21.06.2022, 15:00 2101
Images | Telegram/TV and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service. 
 
During the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani thoroughly discussed the current state and prospects for the development of Kazakh-Qatari cooperation. 
 
The two leaders reaffirmed their mutual desire to strengthen trade and economic ties and implement joint investment projects. 
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed gratitude to the Amir of Qatar for the invitation and warm welcome.
 
 Speaking about the prospects of economic cooperation, President Tokayev stressed the importance of increasing mutual trade between the two countries. 
 
The President noted great opportunities for strengthening relations between Kazakhstan and Qatar in areas of mutual interest. He proposed to intensify cooperation between the governments and business circles of the two countries. 
 

We have a number of investment projects that we are ready to discuss with you today. In this direction, Kazakh companies intend to work closely with the Qatari business," the Head of State stressed. 

 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev invited Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to make an official visit to Kazakhstan at a convenient time for him. 
 
In turn, the Amir of Qatar expressed Doha’s interest in developing multifaceted economic and investment cooperation with Kazakhstan. "Kazakhstan's participation in today's economic forum is a great honor for me. We have a very good relationship of trust and we are open to implementing joint projects, especially in agriculture. This direction is a priority for our country. We will soon send a special group to discuss in detail joint projects in the agricultural sector," the Amir of Qatar said. 
 
At the end of the conversation, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani expressed gratitude for the invitation and confirmed his intention to pay a visit to Kazakhstan in the near future.
 
Head of State meets with UPL Limited CEO Jai Shroff

21.06.2022, 21:10 2581
Images | Akorda
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed on the current activity of and prospects for the development of UPL Limited, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service. 
 
Jai Shroff informed the Kazakh Head of State about the modern approaches being used in the agricultural sphere, ensuring competitive advantage for agricultural products, as well as the use of the latest sowing and soil treatment technology. 
 
UPL Limited sells its products in more than 150 countries, generating much of its revenue from making and marketing the traditionally agrochemical products as well as the associated agricultural products.
 
Kazakhstan-Mongolia coop discussed in Ulaanbaatar

21.06.2022, 21:05 2461
Images | Akorda
Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Mongolia Gabit Koishibayev met with the State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia Ankhbayar Nyamdorj, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA. 
 
During the conversation, having made a brief overview of the current state and prospects of Mongolian-Kazakh cooperation in the political and economic spheres, State Secretary Ankhbayar emphasized the reliable and trusting nature of relations between Mongolia and Kazakhstan, which have been maintained for all three decades that have passed since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, and also expressed the interest of the Mongolian side in further deepening collaboration on the entire spectrum of issues of bilateral cooperation. 
 
Supporting and developing the idea of ??the interlocutor, Ambassador Koishibayev, in turn, proposed to focus the efforts of the parties on specific areas of cooperation, in particular, to intensify joint coordinated steps to increase trade turnover between the two countries, deepen collaboration in transport and logistics, agrarian, production and investment spheres. In this regard, he noted that in order to achieve practical results in these areas, it is important to carry out thorough preparations for the next meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Mongolia, planned to hold this year in Ulaanbaatar. The establishment of direct business ties between business circles will also be facilitated by the holding of the Trade and Economic Mission of Kazakhstan in Mongolia this year. 
 
The parties agreed on the need to coordinate efforts to develop mutually beneficial cooperation within the existing international logistics infrastructures, to actively use the transit potential of the two countries in order to increase the volume of transit and bilateral transportation of goods and passengers along international transport corridors. 
 
During the meeting, issues of interaction between Kazakhstan and Mongolia in international affairs, including within the framework of multilateral structures, were also discussed. The importance of providing mutual support in promoting the initiatives of the two countries within the framework of the UN, CICA, SCO and other international organizations was emphasized. 
 
In addition, the parties discussed some issues of working cooperation between the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia, agreed to continue the regular exchange of information and maintain constant contacts on current issues of Kazakh-Mongolian cooperation.
 
Kazakh President takes part in special panel session of Qatar Economic Forum

21.06.2022, 20:45 2376
Images | Akorda
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in a special panel session "In Conversation with President Tokayev". The session was moderated by Bloomberg co-anchor Manus Cranny, Kazinform cites Akorda. 
 
During an open and frank discussion held in the Q&A session, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev answered a number of questions concerning pressing challenges in the international politics, especially amid the ongoing geopolitical upheavals in Europe and the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.
 
 Answering a question about the prospects of resolving the Russian-Ukrainian conflict peacefully, the leader of Kazakhstan stressed the importance of continuing the negotiation process. According to him, the goodwill of both states is necessary to resolve the conflict. At the same time, he pointed out to the split over in the international community and the weakness of the UN Security Council in resolving this issue.
 
 "Never before the UN has been in such bad situation. We remember the time of the Cold War many years ago. Even during the Cold War, the UN was much more united than now. I am very much concerned about what will be happening with UN in the future. However, I am strong believer in multilateralism. I do believe that the international community must be much more getting together to show its solidarity, and of course to put our positive influence on both states. So that that we could bring them together to come to peace," President Tokayev stated.
 
 Besides, the President gave exhaustive answers to the moderator’s questions about the economic consequences that Kazakhstan may face amid unprecedented sanctions imposed on Russia. 
 
During the frank conversation, President Tokayev also shared his views about global challenges related to the current situation on the world energy market and international trade.
 
Kazakh FM holds talks with counterparts from Luxembourg, France

21.06.2022, 18:40 2286
The foreign ministers of Kazakhstan and Luxembourg discussed the prospects of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, including in the Kazakhstan – EU and EU – Central Asia formats. The parties also compared notes on all relevant issues of cooperation, as well as issues on the current international agenda. They agreed to promote further development of intergovernmental and inter-parliamentary relations. 
 
The parties paid special attention to the recent national referendum on amendments to the Constitution of Kazakhstan, which became the starting point for the building of a New Kazakhstan. The Luxembourg side expressed its strong support for the reforms of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, noting their implementation would contribute to the political modernization of Kazakhstan. 
 
The foreign ministers of the two countries agreed to adopt a joint communiquй on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Luxembourg. 
 
Symbolically, the meeting was held on the eve of the National Day of Luxembourg. In this regard, the Kazakh Foreign Minister conveyed the congratulations of the President Tokayev to the Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg. 
 
During the meeting with the French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, Tileuberdi and his counterpart discussed further steps to deepen the strategic partnership with Paris on a wide range of issues of mutual interest. 
 
Tileuberdi congratulated his French colleague on the successful completion of this year’s presidency of the European Union and noted Kazakhstan’s firm intention to continue building mutually beneficial cooperation in all areas outlined in the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the EU, as well as the EU Strategy for Central Asia. France is one of Kazakhstan’s key partners and a facilitator of our country’s interaction with the European Union. 
 
The parties reviewed the schedule of upcoming events at the highest and high levels and agreed to continue regular contact between the foreign ministries. They reviewed the development of trade, economic and investment cooperation, in particular in areas such as energy, agriculture, transport and infrastructure, as well as digital technologies. 
 
The parties expressed interest in strengthening bilateral ties in education, healthcare, science and culture. 
 
The ministers also welcomed the successful holding of the 9th round of the Kazakh-French political consultations that took place in Paris on June 17.
 
Kazakhstan, EU conduct comprehensive review of topical issues of cooperation

21.06.2022, 16:28 2196
Images | ortcom.kz
Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tileuberdi took part in the 19th meeting of the Republic of Kazakhstan – European Union Cooperation Council. Catherine Colonna, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, which holds the presidency of the EU Council, led the European side at the talks, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry. 
 
The implementation of the agreements reached during the official visit of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Brussels in November 2021, as well as the progress of large-scale political and economic reforms in the country were in the focus of attention.
 
 Minister Tileuberdi informed the European counterparts about the results of the recent nationwide referendum on amendments and additions to the nation’s Constitution, calling it the most important element of the ongoing reforms in Kazakhstan, "aimed at deep democratization and modernization of the political system of the country and building a New Kazakhstan." He also acquainted the European side with the course of the investigation of the tragic January events of.
 
 In turn, Minister Colonna positively assessed the changes taking place in Kazakhstan, stressing the country was a reliable partner for the EU in Central Asia, further constructive cooperation with which has great potential on a wide range of issues. 
 
The parties discussed in detail the implementation of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the EU (EPCA) with a focus on priority areas such as the transition to a green economy, trade and investment, energy, agriculture, transport and logistics, climate change, education and science, etc. 
 
The Kazakh minister noted the upcoming 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and the EU, and invited the European leadership to visit Kazakhstan at a time of convenience. He stressed the importance of maintaining positive dynamics of economic relations. In this regard, the parties exchanged views on ways to prevent the unintended impact on Kazakh companies of the EU sanctions in connection with the conflict in Ukraine.
 
 During the talks, the parties expressed interest in deepening mutually advantageous partnerships in the field of renewable energy sources, in particular, the establishment of cooperation in mining and processing of rare-earth metals and production of green hydrogen. In view of the disruption of global commodity supply chains, the importance of establishing additional routes was noted. Particular attention was paid to the transport and logistics potential of Kazakhstan, in particular the linking of the EU’s new Global Gateway program with the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. 
 
The European Union is currently the largest trade partner for Kazakhstan with a total trade turnover of $29 billion. In the first four months of this year alone, this figure amounted to $12.6 billion, a 28% growth compared to the same period last year.
 
 The volume of foreign direct investment from the EU countries in the Kazakh economy in 2021 amounted to $10.1 billion. This is 24.3% higher than in the previous year. The main investments came from companies in such European countries as the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Cyprus, Luxembourg and Germany. 
 
In the field of education and science, the parties discussed the prospects for further assistance from the EU in strengthening the capacity of Kazakh youth through their involvement in the academic and scientific exchange programs Erasmus+ and Horizon Europe. 
 
No less important issue in the framework of the EPCA implementation is the facilitation of the visa regime for the Kazakh citizens visiting the EU countries. Tileuberdi stressed this issue is one of the priorities of cooperation with the EU and expressed hope negotiations with European partners on visa liberalization would start soon. 
 
As part of the exchange of views on topical issues of the international agenda, special attention was paid to the joint efforts of the international community to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. In addition, the parties touched upon the current issues of cooperation in the implementation of EU strategies on Central Asia and the connectivity between Europe and Asia, as well as the problems of regional security, including the situation in Afghanistan.
 
 Following the conclusion of the event, ministers Tileuberdi and Colonna held a joint press conference.
 
Kazakh, Iranian leaders held briefing for mass media

20.06.2022, 19:45 9171
Images | Akorda
Taking the floor, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi for the invitation and the Iranian people for their hospitality and cordiality, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.
 

Iran is a cradle of the most ancient civilization and one of the important partners of Kazakhstan in the Islamic world. Great Iranian poet Ferdowsi in his book Shahnameh wrote that Iran and Turan are united by a common destiny on the Great Silk Road. Kazakh poet Abai Kunanbayev was well acquainted with the works by Saadi, Jami and Rumi, and was also fond of oriental culture. This indicates that our ties are centuries-old. We must further develop this cooperation. Moreover, we are friendly neighbors living near the Caspian Sea, and our history, culture and traditions have much in common. Many Kazakhs found shelter on the hospitable Iranian land during the years of famine. We will always be grateful for this to the whole Iranian nation," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

 
The President of Kazakhstan stressed the importance of the agreement signed on all-round use of the two countries’ transit and transport potential. He added that the transport corridor linking the northern and southern, western and eastern directions gains a special importance in this issue.
 

Today we have greeted a container train that arrived here which had left Kazakhstan a week ago. Then it will go to Turkey. This is a very important event, given the complicated geopolitical situation. We have also discussed a number of issues in agriculture, industry and transit traffic. I am sure that the development of these areas will give a new impetus to the Kazakh-Iranian relations, and the agreements reached will further strengthen cooperation between our countries," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted.

 
Speaking on the trade-economic, investment cooperation, the Head of State pointed out that the geopolitical situation and economic restrictions do not allow to fully use the existing potential.
 

Despite all the difficulties, the volume of mutual trade in the first half of 2022 reached 50%, the next goal is to increase it. For this we need to create favorable conditions. Today, Iranian companies successfully work in Kazakhstan in agricultural sector, and export their products abroad. The role of the joint intergovernmental commission in strengthening the bilateral economic ties is obvious. We plan to establish joint chambers of commerce. In addition, we introduce a 14-day visa-free regime for Iranian citizens," said the President of Kazakhstan.

 
The talks focused also on the expansion of the cultural-humanitarian ties.
 

It is obvious that my today’s visit will give a fresh impetus to our bilateral cooperation. Kazakhstan will fully perform its commitments and is ready for joint implementation of important projects. In this regard I propose to hold a high-level meeting in our country and I have invited Mr. President to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan. I am confident that by supporting each other we will reach joint success. Let our friendship strengthen," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev concluded.

 
In turn, the President of Iran said that despite the 30th anniversary of establishment of the diplomatic relations, the existing opportunities have not been used in full.
 

I am confident that the agreements reached and signed during the official visit of the President of Kazakhstan to Iran will open new opportunities for our countries. We should bring mutual trade to $3 billion. We have all the necessary potential for this, namely, in agriculture, transport and transit and oil sectors. I am sure that the results of today's talks will become a solid foundation for a closer cooperation between our countries," Ebrahim Raisi said.

 
Kazakhstan, Iran to establish joint chamber of commerce

20.06.2022, 18:05 9096
Images | Akorda
Upon completion of the meeting held in a closed-door format, presidents of Kazakhstan and Iran Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Ebrahim Raisi had negotiations with the participation of the two countries' delegations, the Akorda press service informs.
 
The sides discussed in detail the state and prospects of development of the Kazakh-Iranian relations. Special attention was given to the strengthening of trade-economic cooperation in transport and logistics, industry and agriculture as well as expansion of the cultural-humanitarian ties.
 
Addressing the Iranian delegation, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the Kazakhstan-Iran diplomatic relations. In his words, the two counties have established close bilateral contacts in this period.
 
"We have established a constructive political dialogue based on good-neighborhood and strong friendship. The two countries have formed a strong contractual-legal framework. More than 60 treaties have been signed. The Intergovernmental Economic Commission is actively working. We plan to establish a joint chamber of commerce. Inter-parliamentary ties have been established as well. Our inter-regional cooperation strengthens. We also enjoy close interaction within the framework of international organizations," said the Kazakh Leader.
 
Touching upon the prospects of economic cooperation, the Head of State emphasized the importance of increasing the bilateral trade between Kazakhstan and Iran and pointed out a positive dynamics of commodity turnover in Q1 2022.
 
Besides, the Kazakh President spoke about the potential in transport and logistics, in particular, in Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railroad section. He also noted export potential of the seaports on the Caspian Sea, namely Aktau and Kuryk, Amirabad and Anzali.
 
One of the main areas of cooperation in the two countries’ interaction is agriculture. In this context, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev praised the activity of Iranian companies in Kazakhstan specializing in cattle breeding, meat processing, dairy products manufacture and rice growing. He also stated Kazakhstan’s readiness to expand the list of agricultural products for their supply to Iran.
 
Alongside, the Head of State expressed interest in implementation of joint projects in light industry and agricultural sector.
 
Cultural interaction plays a special role in the Kazakh-Iranian relations, he stressed. The Kazakh diaspora in Iran serves as a linking chain between the two counties’ nations. In this context Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the prospects of strengthening cooperation in history studies and exchange of historical data.
 
In turn, the President of Iran said that the official visit of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev became a turning point in development of the Kazakh-Iranian relations in entire range of the bilateral cooperation.
 

I hope that your visit will give a strong impetus to the development of trade-economic cooperation including in transit-transport, energy, agriculture and tourism sectors," Ebrahim Raisi noted.

 
Upon completion of the visit the Head of State invited the President of Iran to pay a visit to Kazakhstan.
 
After the talks Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Ebrahim Raisi signed a Joint Statement aimed to bring the bilateral cooperation to a new level.
 
Following documents were signed in presence of the heads of state:
 
1. MoU between the Kazakh MFA’s Foreign Policy Research Institute and the Institute for Political and International Studies of the Iranian MFA.
 
2. 2022-2025 Cultural Exchange Program between the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance of the Republic of Iran.
 
3. MoU between the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade of the Republic of Iran on cooperation in analytical research and experience exchange.
 
4. MoU between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Islamic Republic of Iran on cooperation in bilateral trade increase.
 
5. MoU between the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Agricultural Jihad of the Islamic Republic of Iran on cooperation in agriculture.
 
6. MoU on the Kazakh-Iranian cooperation in trade in agricultural products and their transit.
 
7. Memorandum of mutual understanding and cooperation between JSC Khabar Agency and the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).
 
8. MoU between the JSC KazMunayGas NC and National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC)
 
9. Memorandum of cooperation between the JSC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy NC and the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (IRIR).


Source: Kazinform
 
Kazakhstan introduces 14-day visa-free regime for Iranian citizens

20.06.2022, 17:05 7851
Images | Pexels.com
In the course of his official trip to the Islamic Republic of Iran, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.
 
Prior to the talks, the President of Iran officially welcomed Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the Saadabad Palace. Chief of the Guard of Honor gave report to the leaders of the two countries. After the performance of the national anthems of Kazakhstan and Iran, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Ebrahim Raisi introduced the members of the official delegations to each other. The meeting of the two countries’ presidents was held after the ceremony in a closed-door format.
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked Ebrahim Raisi for the invitation.
 

I would like to express my gratitude for a warm welcome and hospitality. I was pleased to accept your invitation. This is my first visit to Iran in the capacity of the President of Kazakhstan. This visit is of great importance. I am confident that today's talks will give a fresh impetus to the development of cooperation between our countries. The Kazakhs say: "The right of a neighbor is the right of the Almighty Allah". Our country has always lived in peace and harmony with its neighbors. Iran is our closest neighbor in the Caspian region and a reliable partner.

 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also mentioned an important date – the 30th anniversary since establishment of the diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Iran. He said that during this time the relationship has strengthened and the friendship between our countries has become stronger.
 

Our comprehensive contacts are developing dynamically. This is the result of a political dialogue based on mutual trust. We have intergovernmental, parliamentary and business councils. Despite the existing barriers, trade and economic cooperation is expanding significantly. In the first half of 2022, mutual trade reached 50%. The next goal is not to slow down this pace, but to accelerate it. We have all the necessary potential for this. I highly appreciate your contribution to the development of our partnership. I am ready to make every effort to promote our cooperation," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

 
The Head of State emphasized that an important decision was made during today's visit.
 

We are introducing a visa-free regime for Iranian citizens for a period of 14 days. This measure is aimed at further expansion of cooperation in various areas, including boosting contacts among the representatives of business community, attracting more tourists. I believe that Iranian businessmen will take full advantage of this decision," the President of Kazakhstan noted.

 
In turn, Ebrahim Raisi thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for accepting his invitation to pay an official visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran.
 

Our first meeting with you took place on the sidelines of the summit in Dushanbe. I am very pleased to welcome you in Tehran. I am confident that your visit to Iran will become a great turn in our relations," the Iranian Leader said.

 
