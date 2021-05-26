President Tokayev receives Deputy PM

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Yeraly Tugzhanov, the presidential press office said on Monday.





The Deputy PM reported on the current epidemiological situation, social issues and results of the Land Commission’s work.





He reported that since May 1 the COVID-19 cases decreased from 0.9% to 0.49%, COVID-19 bed occupancy dropped from 41% to 34%. The Deputy PM said that 2.3 mln doses of the vaccine against coronavirus were delivered to the country. 2 mln doses more will arrive till the end of May. Production of homegrown QazVac vaccine will increase up to 500,000 doses since July.





Tugzhanov also told about the Ashyq project introduction. Currently 1.5 mln Kazakhstanis use it, more than 7,000 small and medium businesses joined it.





He also focused on measures aimed at development of pharmaceutical industry, science, development of healthy lifestyle concept, Social Code and unemployment prevention measures.





Yeraly Tugzhanov also briefed on the results of the Land Commission's work that debated 121 issues. The corresponding draft law with amendments was submitted to the Majilis.





Following the meeting the Head of State set tasks concerning science and education, healthcare, culture and social protection spheres.













