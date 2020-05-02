President Tokayev signs decree prolonging nationwide state of emergency

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed the Decree "On extension of the state of emergency in the Republic of Kazakhstan", Akorda’s press service reports.

President Tokayev decreed to extend the state of emergency in the entire territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan until 00:00 am of May 11, 2020 in accordance with the Paragraph 2 of the Article 7 of the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On state of emergency". Recall that the state of emergency was imposed in the Republic of Kazakhstan in line with the Decree №285 of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan as of March 15, 2020. The Decree "On extension of the state of emergency in the Republic of Kazakhstan" will enter into force upon the day of signing.

