President Tokayev summarizes Kazakhstan’s OTS chairmanship results

Addressing the Summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Bishkek, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked his Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyr Zhaparov and fraternal Kyrgyz people for traditional hospitality. The Kazakh President emphasized that the event ongoing at the new Yntymak Ordo Palace, coincided with the 15th anniversary of the Organization, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.





The President summarized the results of Kazakhstan’s chairmanship in the OTS.





He reminded that the slogan of Kazakhstan’s chairmanship in the Organization of Turkic States was TURKTIME!





According to him, during its presidency in the Organization, Kazakhstan focused on strengthening the unity of the Turkic world and expansion of all-round cooperation.





Certain results were achieved; several projects were implemented and more than 80 events were organized. Astana hosted the V World Nomad Games, which demonstrated rich nomadic civilization of the Great Steppe to the entire world. The approval of a common Turkic alphabet became a historic event. Last year, at a meeting in Astana, we took a decision to appoint our permanent representatives to the Organization of Turkic States. The regulations are ready for approval," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.





The Head of State hailed the contacts established within the Organization in trade-economic, energy, finance and investment spheres.





I believe that the efficient activity of the Turkic Investment Fund became an effective step promoting the deepening of the Turkic states’ integration. The theme of the current Summit "Strengthening the Turkic World: Economic Integration, Sustainable Development, Digital Future and Security for All," meets the interests of all member countries. In the past 10 years, the economic ties between the OTS countries have strengthened significantly. In 2024, the volume of mutual trade exceeded $45 billion. We have all opportunities to improve this indicator," the President said.





According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, strengthening the transport-logistics ties within the Organization of Turkic States is a priority task.





We need to take advantage of the Middle Corridor’s potential which is of strategic importance for further economic development of the Turkic world. It seems necessary to conclude an agreement which will ensure sustainable development of cargo transportations along this route. I hope that the member countries will support this initiative," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.





In his remarks, the President highlighted the need to deepen cooperation in the field of finance and investments. "The Turkic Investment Fund can play a special role here," the Head of State said adding that the parties unanimously backed the initiative on establishment of the Council of Central Banks.





The President also made an emphasis on the importance of human capital development.





To modernize the Turkic civilization, we need to effectively use the human resources. We need to create opportunities to identify talented youth. We should expand the scales of cooperation in science and education. At the last year summit there were propositions to set up the branches of the world’s top-ranking higher education institutions in our countries, following which Türkiye’s Gazi University opened its branch in Kazakhstan," he said.





The Head of State highlighted that the agreement "On partnership in digital economy" set to be signed during the Summit, is of great importance for the OTS countries. He also proposed to launch mutual broadcasting of cable TV channels to create a common information space of the Turkic world.





Upon completion of the meeting, the President of Kazakhstan expressed confidence that the agreements planned to be signed at today’s Summit will contribute to strengthening the potential of the Organization. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished success to Kyrgyzstan which will preside in the Organization in 2025.





During the Summit, Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán was handed over the Supreme Order of the Turkic World for significant contribution to strengthening the Turkic world’s unity.





President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Kubanychbek Omuraliev took the floor at the event too.