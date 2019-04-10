Protocol of the 6th session of the Kazakh-Chinese Cooperation Committee singed in Astana

Almaty. December 10. Kazakhstan Today - The final Protocol of cooperation was signed upon the completion of the 6th session of the Kazakh-Chinese Cooperation Committee in Astana.



According to the Prime Minister's official website, the 6th session of the Kazakh-Chinese Cooperation Committee chaired by Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Kairat Kelimbetov and Vice Premier of the People's Republic of China Wang Qishan was held Saturday in Astana.



The sides addressed the issues of cooperation in the field of energy security, geology and mineral resources use, transport, finance as well as in trade and economic, scientific and technical, cultural and humanitarian spheres at the session.



The sides agreed to hold the 7th session of the Kazakh-Chinese Cooperation Committee in Beijing.



