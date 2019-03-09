Repair of rural facilities within "Employment - 2020" Program to be finished in autumn

Almaty. August 17. Kazakhstan Today - The repair of rural infrastructural and social facilities held within "Employment - 2020" Program will be finished this autumn, Kazakhstan Today reports.



"This year, 565 projects are planned for implementation within the fourth direction of the Employment Program and a half of them are finished. We plan to manage to finish all of them in autumn," Daulet Argandykov, director of the employment department of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Kazakhstan said in the interview for the Prime Minister's official website.



Besides, he noted that this direction of the Program was aimed at ensuring employment in rural localities through launch of these infrastructural and social facilities.



"At first, unemployed people have an opportunity to increase their income finding a job. Secondly, it will solve a lot of problems in rural areas. Thirdly, it will provide economic benefits for entrepreneurs. Fourthly, it is improvement of health of rural area residents because repair and construction of ambulatories are provided," the director of the department emphasized.



It should be noted that the projects implemented within the fourth direction of the Program includes repair works and construction of utility facilities as well as social infrastructure in villages. According to the information of the Ministry of Labor, about 4.8 thousand jobs have already been created within implementation of the projects in rural areas.



