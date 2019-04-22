Seven political parties may nominate presidential candidates

Seven political parties may nominate their candidates for the early election of President of Kazakhstan, according to member of the Central Election Commission Zauresh Baimoldina.

According to the data of the Ministry of Justice, there are 7 political parties registered in Kazakhstan. These are Nur Otan, Ak Zhol, Communist People's Party of Kazakhstan, Auyl, Birlik, Nationwide Social Democratic Party and Azat Democratic Party of Kazakhstan," she said.

