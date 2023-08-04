26.07.2023, 12:19 53426
Stricter requirements for labeling of milk and dairy products
Since September 22 of this year, significant changes to the technical regulations "On the safety of milk and dairy products" will come into force on the basis of the Decision of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission No. 143 of September 23, 2022. These changes are aimed at ensuring high quality and safety of dairy products, as well as providing producers with greater creative freedom when labeling their products, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
Since 2013, when the technical regulation was first put into effect, the practice of its application has revealed the need for clarifications on a number of important issues concerning both producers and consumers of dairy products
One of the key changes is the mandatory placement of information about the presence of vegetable oils on the packaging of dairy products. This will allow discerning consumers to make informed decisions about purchasing products,", - experts of the Kazakhstan Institute of Standardization and Metrology noted.
The physico-chemical indicators of the identification of baby food products have also changed. The rationing of ash content was excluded and the threshold of vitamin D content was increased. According to the manufacturers of baby food, these changes will allow to localize the production of baby food and provide consumers with high-quality products.
It is important to emphasize that the new amendments take into account national dairy products such as ayran, suzme, tan and kurt, making them more accessible on the market.
The regulations will include the term "milk-containing ice cream" with a milk fat content of up to 6%, which will give more choice and information for consumers. Previously, only the term "ice cream with milk fat substitute" with 12% MJ was fixed in the document.
In addition, a definition was introduced for reconstituted milk, which allows enriching this product. The introduction of the category "concentrated, condensed milk processing product" will expand the use of whey and ensure standardization of products.
Manufacturers are also given more creative freedom, allowing them to specify invented names for their products and use combined names.
03.08.2023, 12:07 2571
Trade routes development and cooperation prospects discussed by Serik Zhumangarin with Minister of Trade and Industry of Afghanistan
primeminister.kz
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin and Minister of Trade and Industry of Afghanistan Haji Nooruddin Azizi discussed the main aspects of cooperation on August 2, 2023, primeminister.kz reports.
As Serik Zhumangarin noted, during his April visit to Kabul, the parties set a goal to increase the volume of trade turnover between the countries from $1 billion to $3 billion.
90% of Kazakhstan's exports to Afghanistan are processed products. We are already seeing great progress in expanding the nomenclature of trade. In addition to such traditional products as flour and wheat, deliveries of rolled domestic metal, mineral fertilizers, rye and flax have begun. Following the results of the last visit of Kazakhstan companies to Kabul, the first deliveries of our energy drinks, flour products, mineral fertilizers took place, there is interest in sunflower oil. Textiles appeared in imports from Afghanistan along with agricultural products. We have a lot to actively work on," Serik Zhumangarin noted.
To intensify cooperation, the Afghan side was offered to use the potential of the Trade House of Kazakhstan in Herat and open its trade representative office in Kazakhstan.
The participants of the meeting discussed the possibilities of development of existing trade routes and creation of alternative routes for supply of goods through Afghanistan. In particular, today, a 20% discount to the railway tariff is applied for transportation of grain and flour to Afghanistan through Galaba station on the territory of Uzbekistan. At the same time, taking into account the existing discount, tariffs for transportation of Kazakhstan grain cargoes through the territory of Uzbekistan in the direction of Afghanistan and Tajikistan are quite high.
To increase exports of our goods to Afghanistan, we are working on an alternative and more profitable route through Turkmenistan. Our railroad company has worked out the issue of providing additional discounts of 10% to the already available 30% discounts on the transit tariff through Turkmenistan through the Turkmen-Afghan crossing of Turgundi," Serik Zhumangarin continued.
Currently, the regime of cargo transportation in the Trans-Afghan direction is simplified. However, one of the problematic aspects of using this route is the high cost of transportation of bulk cargoes. Taking into account the mutual benefit of increasing the volume of deliveries along this route, at the meeting the Kazakh side asked the Afghan side to consider reducing tariffs for Kazakhstani bulk cargoes to $200.
Kazakhstan is considering the participation of domestic companies in other economic projects being implemented in Afghanistan, especially in transportation, mining, telecommunications and agriculture. In particular, after the visit of the Kazakhstan delegation to Kabul in April this year, Kazakhtelecom JSC signed a contract with the Afghan side to supply on a commercial basis fiber-optic Internet to Afghanistan.
Kazakhstan and Afghanistan also cooperate in education. Today, 130 students from Afghanistan study at Al-Farabi KazNU. Annually 30 people are accepted for training. Serik Zhumangarin offered to increase the number of students from Afghanistan studying in Kazakhstan in case of interest.
For reference: Since 2005, the gross volume of investment inflow from Afghanistan into the economy of Kazakhstan amounted to about $11.7 million. 52 joint ventures, mainly in the field of trade, operate in Kazakhstan.
02.08.2023, 18:20 5851
Kazakhstan to make every effort to strengthen Treaty on Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons
gov.kz
The Preparatory Committee for the Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) convened at the United Nations Office under the chairmanship of Finland, Kazinform reports.
During this session, Kazakhstan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Akan Rakhmetullin has been elected as the chairman for the upcoming session, which will take place at the United Nations Office in Geneva in July 2024. In this capacity, Kazakhstan’s representative will also chair one of the main committees of the NPT Review Conference in 2026 at the Organization’s headquarters in New York, the press service of the Kazakh MFA said.
The chairman’s responsibilities include coordinating the work of the committee to elaborate recommendations for the decisions of the Review Conference on the implementation of the NPT.
NPT is one of the key international legal instruments in the field of nuclear disarmament, non-proliferation and regulation of the peaceful use of atomic energy. The Parties to the treaty are 190 UN Member States. Kazakhstan has been a Party to the NPT since 1994 as a non-nuclear weapon state.
02.08.2023, 13:26 9781
Afghan business delegation arrives in Astana
Ministry of Trade and Integration
A representative business delegation from Afghanistan headed by the Minister of Industry and Trade Nuriddin Azizi arrived in Astana yesterday, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
The arriving guests were met at the airport of the capital by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin.
The delegation includes the heads of the Central Bank of Afghanistan, representatives of large private banks, the "Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat Energy Company" (DABS), the Afghan Telecom Telecommunications company (AfTel), the Afghan Chamber of "the Afghan Telecom Telecommunications company" (AfTel), the Afghan Chamber of Agricultural Products and Livestock, the Chamber of Commerce and Investment, as well as agricultural, pharmaceutical, industrial, transport and logistics, engineering, textile and other companies in Afghanistan.
Presentations of Kazakh and Afghan companies, B2B negotiations will take place on August 2. On August 3, a business forum will start working, and on August 4, an exhibition of Afghan goods (EXPO, Congress Center) will open its doors for all residents and guests of the capital. The exhibition will feature various food products from Afghanistan, copper tableware, marble, carpets, jewelry and many other traditional goods.
For reference: The trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Afghanistan in 2022 amounted to $987.9 million, which is 2.1 times higher than in the same period of the previous year ($474.3 million). At the same time, traditionally about 90% is accounted for by Kazakhstan's exports, mainly processed products. Trade between the two countries for 5 months of 2023 amounted to $316.6 million, with $310 million - Kazakh exports.
Kazakhstan has an export potential of supplies to Afghanistan of more than $500 million in the food, petrochemical, chemical, metallurgical, machine-building and light industries.
02.08.2023, 09:22 9881
Heads of Kazakhstan and Georgia hold meeting in Almaty
primeminister.kz
Alikhan Smailov, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, and Irakli Garibashvili, Prime Minister of Georgia, discussed key issues of cooperation in the spheres of trade, transportation and logistics in Almaty, primeminister.kz reports.
Alikhan Smailov emphasized that Georgia is an important and reliable partner of Kazakhstan in the South Caucasus. Over the past 6 months the volume of trade between the countries has increased by almost 30% and amounted to $190 million. At the same time, the relevant Intergovernmental Commission is working to further increase the volume of trade turnover.
Prime Minister also noted that within the framework of bilateral relations interaction in the transit-transport sphere plays an increasing role. Thus, today the partnership on the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) is rapidly strengthening between the countries. For 6 months of the current year, the volume of cargo transportation along the Middle Corridor has already increased by 77% and amounted to 1.3 million tons.
Alikhan Smailov added that the interstate agreements reached gave additional impetus to further development of this corridor. In particular, the promotion of issues on digitalization, ensuring stable tariffs for transportation and the creation of a single logistics operator along the route were of particular importance.
We are interested in increasing the transport connectivity of the region and in the consistent improvement of transit conditions. In general, the Government of Kazakhstan is determined to continue multifaceted work to ensure the dynamic development of Kazakhstan-Georgia partnership in all directions," Prime Minister emphasized.
For his part, Irakli Garibashvili reaffirmed Georgia's readiness to strengthen effective interaction with Kazakhstan across the entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation.
We previously discussed ambitious plans for the implementation of projects that are interesting for both our countries. We pay great attention to the development of the Middle Corridor and joint plans in this direction. A corresponding Road Map has been signed. I believe that our cooperation will continue to be effective," the Prime Minister of Georgia said.
28.07.2023, 13:37 35621
Development of Engineering Industry Comprehensive Development Plan reviewed by Government
Акорда
On Friday, July 28, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held a meeting on the development of a comprehensive plan for the development of mechanical engineering up to 2028, primeminister.kz reports.
This document, the work on which is being carried out on behalf of the Head of State, should give even greater impetus to the further development of the industry. In its preparation the proposals of business, in particular, from the Union of Machine Builders of Kazakhstan have been taken into account.
The Comprehensive Plan includes 83 measures aimed at supporting domestic manufacturers and increasing the competitiveness of the machine-building industry. They reflect both a systemic nature and point by sector (mining and metallurgical, railroad, oil and gas, power, electrical, agricultural machine building, automotive, aircraft building).
The main goal of the Plan is to increase gross value added in the machine building sector by 4.5 times, production volumes by 2.2 times, exports by 2.9 times, labor productivity by 1.9 times, investments by 1.5 times.
Following the discussion of the document, Alikhan Smailov instructed the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development together with interested government agencies and organizations to accelerate the approval of the Comprehensive Plan and the submission of a draft government resolution on its approval.
27.07.2023, 14:53 42086
Head of State receives Chairman of Financial Monitoring Agency
Akorda
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Financial Monitoring Agency Zhanat Elimanov who reported how Kazakhstan counteracted laundering of the proceeds of crime, adopted a plan to tackle shadow economy, Ponzi schemes and other investment scams, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.
President Tokayev was informed of Kazakhstan successfully passing the mutual evaluations by the Financial Action Task Force on Money Laundering (FATF), having demonstrated an effective system of counteracting laundering of the proceeds of crime and financing of terrorism.
Kazakhstan, according to Elimanov, continues to expand international cooperation as it had gained the observer status of the Asia-Pacific Group on Money Laundering.
This week the Government endorsed the comprehensive plan to counteract shadow economy for 2023-2025 aimed at reducing the level of shadow transactions in the spheres of trade, processing industry, agriculture, real estate and transport.
Zhanat Elimanov reported that the agency had returned assets worth 94 billion tenge and liquidated five crime groups. According to him, several high-profile embezzlement cases in energy, oil and gas and housing and utilities sectors are under investigation.
In his report, he also highlighted that the agency liquidated eleven rouge casinos and two betting companies as well as clamped down on the activity of 22 Ponzi schemes.
The agency also helped reduce food staples’ prices in 14 regions of the country.
In conclusion, the Head of State gave a number of instructions aimed at the protection of business and counteracting illegal appropriation of assets and embezzlement of funds earmarked for national projects.
26.07.2023, 15:25 51836
Burning Quran is impermissible provocation - Tokayev
Depositphotos
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev considers the acts of burning the Quran in some Northern European countries as impermissible provocations aimed at escalating the tension in the modern world and undermining trust among the peoples and states, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.
Kazakhstan is the initiator of the Congress of the World and Traditional Religions Leaders. This forum became a platform for an effective and fruitful dialogue among prominent representatives of traditional religions and confessions. ccording to the Head of State, the increasing cases of religious vandalism and irresponsible behavior of the residents of respective countries shall be unanimously condemned as the actions countering the generally recognized norms of a civilized coexistence of the states and religions. The UN General Assembly shall make its voice heard on this matter.
A copy of Quran was burnt in front of the Embassy of Iraq in Denmark’s capital Copenhagen on July 22.
The UN General Assembly has adopted a resolution that deplores all acts of violence against holy books as a violation of international law.
25.07.2023, 15:10 58181
Kazakh Head of State Tokayev meets with Defense Minister Ruslan Zhakssylykov
Akorda
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Defense Minister Ruslan Zhakssylykov discussing the results of the work of the Ministry for the first half of 2023, Kazinform cites Akorda.
The Kazakh President - Supreme Commander-in-Chief was briefed about the implementation of a new format of combat training with changes in its cyclicity and model, improving managerial competences of commanders.
The defense minister reported the Head of State on the measures taken to strengthen territorial defense, with systemic work underway at the legislative level and in a practical way.
The President was represented with the information about manning permanent units with weapons and military equipment, including transition to domestically produced mobile and modular components.
Special attention was attached to the peacekeeping work of the Armed Forces.
Tokayev was informed about the measures to digitize records on conscripts and citizens who served urgent military service. Upgrading of information systems and their integration with data bases of other government bodies allowed registration to draft offices, military registration, and issuance of military cards switching to electronic format.
Zhakssylykov spoke about the measures taken to provide credit holidays to conscripts, as well as preferential education. As of today, 2.5 thousand servicemen have received credit deferrals, and 1.5 thousand servicemen served university places.
Moreover, almost 700 servicemen discharged into the reserve were trained in sought-after specialties over the reporting period.
Following the meeting, Tokayev gave a number of instructions, paying special attention to the issues of increasing military preparedness of the Armed Forces.
