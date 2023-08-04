Stricter requirements for labeling of milk and dairy products

Tell a friend

Since September 22 of this year, significant changes to the technical regulations "On the safety of milk and dairy products" will come into force on the basis of the Decision of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission No. 143 of September 23, 2022. These changes are aimed at ensuring high quality and safety of dairy products, as well as providing producers with greater creative freedom when labeling their products, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.





Since 2013, when the technical regulation was first put into effect, the practice of its application has revealed the need for clarifications on a number of important issues concerning both producers and consumers of dairy products





One of the key changes is the mandatory placement of information about the presence of vegetable oils on the packaging of dairy products. This will allow discerning consumers to make informed decisions about purchasing products,", - experts of the Kazakhstan Institute of Standardization and Metrology noted.





The physico-chemical indicators of the identification of baby food products have also changed. The rationing of ash content was excluded and the threshold of vitamin D content was increased. According to the manufacturers of baby food, these changes will allow to localize the production of baby food and provide consumers with high-quality products.





It is important to emphasize that the new amendments take into account national dairy products such as ayran, suzme, tan and kurt, making them more accessible on the market.





The regulations will include the term "milk-containing ice cream" with a milk fat content of up to 6%, which will give more choice and information for consumers. Previously, only the term "ice cream with milk fat substitute" with 12% MJ was fixed in the document.





In addition, a definition was introduced for reconstituted milk, which allows enriching this product. The introduction of the category "concentrated, condensed milk processing product" will expand the use of whey and ensure standardization of products.





Manufacturers are also given more creative freedom, allowing them to specify invented names for their products and use combined names.