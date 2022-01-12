Tokayev congratulated world chess champion Bibisara Assaubaeva

Images | Akorda

The Head of State congratulated Kazakhstanis on the New Year, the presidential press office said on Friday.

In his New Year's address the Head of State noted that Kazakhstan has entered the fourth decade of its Independence that should become the time of all-round modernization and renovation.

The key goal is to make all citizens see positive results of the work done. People’s interest will be in the centre of the country’s reforms. The minimum wage and minimum subsistence level will grow in the new year. New roads and houses will be built. Small and medium business support, development of clean energy, agriculture, technological industry will speed up. Social infrastructure will be further improved. Elections over 300 rural mayors will be held. The country’s political and economic modernization will continue," the President said.

The Head of State noted that special attention should be paid to children as their welfare is a reliable guarantee of successful future of our state.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev suggested declaring the next year the Year of Children. "Harmonious development and happy childhood of the growing generation is the country’s task," the President noticed.

In conclusion the Head of State wished everyone Happy New Year!



