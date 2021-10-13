Tokayev expressed condolences to Putin following plane crash in Tatarstan

An aircraft with parachutists on board crashed on October 10 killing 16 people. October 11 was declared a day of mourning in Tatarstan.

The President of Kazakhstan took the sad news of the death of people as a result of the plane crash in the Menzelinsky region of the Republic of Tatarstan with deep sorrow.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, has expressed condolences to Russian President Vlalimir Putin following plane crash in Tatarstan, the president's press service said in a statement on Wednesday.

Kazakh President Kasym-Jomart Tokayev received Nur-Sultan Mayor Altai Kulginov who reported on the city socioeconomic and infrastructure development, the presidential press office said on Tuesday. The Mayor also reported on providing people with available housing, on solving three-shift schooling, attracting investments and stabilizing prices for socially important products. According to the Mayor, 10,000 social apartments will be built in 2021 in the city. Last year there were constructed 7,000 social apartments, 2,900 in 2019, 1,800 in 2018. Besides, 15 schools were built this year for 40,000 seats. The Mayor briefed on the city gasification, digitalization and urban development issues, epidemiological situation and vaccination activities. Following the meeting the President set certain tasks on further development of the city, concerning its gasification, attracting of investments, solution of shared construction problems and failure-free heating season. Source: Kazinform

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has put forward the candidacy of CICA founder Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev for the post of head of the Council of Wise Men. The next document is the provision on the Council of Wise Men which is to be adopted today. The member States backed the creation of the advisory and consultative body and began nominating candidates for the post of Chairman. At the meeting earlier today President Tokayev put forward the candidacy of CICA founder Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev for the post of head of the Council of Wise Men," said Akan Rakhmetullin at the sixth meeting of the CICA Ministers of Foreign Affairs. Earlier the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan read out the welcome message of Elbasy to the meeting's participants. To tackle the most pressing issues facing the Continent a multifaceted approach and cooperation are needed. The Conference brings together 27 States covering 90% of Asia, making up half of the Earth's population, generating over 50% of the global GDP and responsible for two-thirds of the global economic growth," reads the message of Elbasy. Source: Kazinform

