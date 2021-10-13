Tokayev expressed condolences to Putin following plane crash in Tatarstan

Kazakh President Kasym-Jomart Tokayev received Nur-Sultan Mayor Altai Kulginov who reported on the city socioeconomic and infrastructure development, the presidential press office said on Tuesday.
The Mayor also reported on providing people with available housing, on solving three-shift schooling, attracting investments and stabilizing prices for socially important products.
According to the Mayor, 10,000 social apartments will be built in 2021 in the city. Last year there were constructed 7,000 social apartments, 2,900 in 2019, 1,800 in 2018.
Besides, 15 schools were built this year for 40,000 seats.
The Mayor briefed on the city gasification, digitalization and urban development issues, epidemiological situation and vaccination activities.
Following the meeting the President set certain tasks on further development of the city, concerning its gasification, attracting of investments, solution of shared construction problems and failure-free heating season.
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has put forward the candidacy of CICA founder Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev for the post of head of the Council of Wise Men.
The next document is the provision on the Council of Wise Men which is to be adopted today. The member States backed the creation of the advisory and consultative body and began nominating candidates for the post of Chairman. At the meeting earlier today President Tokayev put forward the candidacy of CICA founder Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev for the post of head of the Council of Wise Men," said Akan Rakhmetullin at the sixth meeting of the CICA Ministers of Foreign Affairs.
Earlier the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan read out the welcome message of Elbasy to the meeting's participants.
To tackle the most pressing issues facing the Continent a multifaceted approach and cooperation are needed. The Conference brings together 27 States covering 90% of Asia, making up half of the Earth's population, generating over 50% of the global GDP and responsible for two-thirds of the global economic growth," reads the message of Elbasy.
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Prime Minister Askar Mamin today, the president's press service said in a statement on Friday.
During the meeting, the Kazakh Pm briefed the President on the stabilization of the COVID-199 situation in the country. According to the information by the Government, there was a 1.7fold drop in monthly COVID-19 cases. The R number stands at 0.94. The infectious diseases beds are 34% full and ICU beds are 32% full.
The Head of State was also informed on the stable work on COVID-19 vaccinations. According to the Kazakh PM, as of today, the number of people received the first component of anti-COVID-19 vaccine stands at over 7.7 million, and people received both components number 6.7 million.
Four million doses of the US’s Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are expected to be delivered in the fourth quarter of this year. A total of 13.3 million Kazakhstanis will be able to get QazVa?, Sputnik V, Sinopharm, Hayat-Vax, SinoVac and Pfizer vaccines by the end of the year.
The Kazakh President also heart the report on the vaccination of people against the flu. As of now, over 694 thousand people have been immunized against the flu in the country out of the planned 2.5 million.
Mamin also informed the Head of State on the harvesting campaign, work to stabilize the prices for socially significant foods, implementation of a complex of anti-inflation measures.
The President was briefed on the work to attract quality investments in the perspective sectors of economy. In order to further diversify the national economy and ensure its sustainable development the Government works on increasing the amount of FDI to $30bn a year and investments in fixed capital up to 30% to GDP by 2025.