Tokayev expressed his condolences to the British Prime Minister following death of his mother

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has expressed condolences to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson following death of his mother Charlotte Johnson Wall, the presidential press office said.

On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on my own behalf, I express deep condolences and words of support to Your Excellency and all members of your family in connection with this irreplaceable loss. Mrs Johnson Wall was a distinguished person who, through her magnificent work, has made significant contributions to the development and advancement of contemporary art in the United Kingdom and beyond. I am sure that warm memories of your dear mother will live in the hearts and minds of everyone who knew her," Tokayev said in his telegram.













