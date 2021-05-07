Tokayev gave instructions to National Bank governor

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received the National Bank governor, Yerbolat Dossayev, the presidential press office said on Wednesday.





The National Bank governor presented a preliminary report on the monetary policy of the 4 months of 2021, outlook for the world economy development against the background of coronavirus pandemic third wave, as well as the growth of inflation and inflationary expectations in the world.





The President was briefed on the annual inflation in Kazakhstan this April and acceleration of its non-food part against the background of the recovery in demand,





preliminary assessment of the balance of payments in 2021 Q 1, the state of gold and foreign exchange reserves of Kazakhstan and the National Fund’s asset management results in the 4 months of this year. Data on the growth of deposits and lending to the economy in 2021 Q1 were also presented, and additional measures were announced to provide citizens with a sufficient level of pension savings.





Ending the meeting, Tokayev gave a number of specific instructions.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.