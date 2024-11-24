Tokayev holds meeting with Électricité de France Director-General Luc Rémont

Tell a friend

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Luc Rémont, Director General of Électricité de France (EDF), Akorda reports.





The meeting focused on prospects for cooperation in the energy sector.





The Head of State was briefed about the current activity and plans of one of the major nuclear plant operators in the world.





President Tokayev said that the nation-wide referendum revealed that a majority of Kazakhstanis supported the decision to build the country’s first nuclear power plant. The French company is on the shortlist of potential suppliers of nuclear technology for the construction of a nuclear power plant in the country.





According Tokayev, Kazakhstan considers the possibility of establishing an international consortium as one of the potential models for implementing this important project.





In his turn, Luc Rémont confirmed the company’s plan to continue mutually beneficial cooperation with Kazatomprom. He also voiced his proposals regarding realization of promising projects in the field of renewable energy.





Earlier it was reported that the Kazakh and French Presidents held talks in an extended format.





It was reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Emmanuel Macron made a joint statement at a press conference.





The President of Kazakhstan arrived in France for a state visit on November 4.





President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was officially welcomed by his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.





Read more about the prospects for developing relations between Astana and Paris in the analytical report by Kazinform News Agency correspondent.