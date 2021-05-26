Tokayev instructed to check houses quality for IDPs in NKR

Kazakhstan President’s Administration will check the facts of poor-quality construction of residential buildings for IDPs (in-migrants) in North Kazakhstan region, the press secretary of the President, Berik Uali, announced on Facebook.





The head of state drew attention to the article Hostages of Indifference in Kazakhstanskaya Pravda newspaper of May 24. The Presidential Administration was instructed to check the facts of poor-quality construction of residential buildings for IDPs in Ayyrtau district of North Kazakhstan region.





















