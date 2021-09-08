Tokayev: Kazakhstan needs nuclear power plant

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, said that Kazakhstan needs a nuclear power plant, told the Russian mass media sources.

In my recent message to the people of Kazakhstan, I set the task to study the possibility of creating nuclear energy in Kazakhstan. At the same time, it is important to take into account the urgent needs of the state, of course, including citizens and businesses. I believe that the time has come to consider this issue in detail, since Kazakhstan needs a nuclear power plant. Considering that the Asia-Pacific states account for more than 60% of the world energy production, it can be assumed that these countries face similar tasks of transition to green energy," he said.





















This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.