Tokayev meets CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas

Kazakh Senate Chairman Maulen Ashimbayev held a meeting with British Ambassador Katherine Jane Leach, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh upper chamber of parliament.

While the meeting, the Senate Speaker thanked the UK for the support for the 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions attended by several bishops of the Anglican Church.

During the meeting, the Senate Chairman pointed out that over 30 years of diplomatic relations Kazakhstan and Great Britain have successfully realized joint projects and bilateral cooperation programs in different areas.

We take interest in intensifying and deepening our parliamentary cooperation," said Ashimbayev.

The Speaker informed the British ambassador about the political and social and economic reforms underway in Kazakhstan at the initiative of the Head of State. He spoke in detail about the democratization of the political system of the country and new initiatives announced in the President’s address, noting the strategic nature of the ongoing changes.

Kathy Leach, in her turn, noted the importance of the ongoing reforms and highlighted the Kazakh President’s systemic approach to their realization. She also expressed profound interest in expanding ties with the Kazakh Senate on a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation.