Tokayev meets CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas
Tokayev welcomes Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani
Kazakh Senate Speaker, UK Ambassador meet
We take interest in intensifying and deepening our parliamentary cooperation," said Ashimbayev.
Kazakhstan to evacuate embassy staff from Ukraine
The employees of the Kazakh Embassy in Ukraine will be evacuated in coming days," official representative of the Kazakh Foreign Embassy Aibek Smadiyarov said.
The Embassy continues its work. The point at issue is the evacuation of the embassy staff not the closing down of the embassy. This issue will be solved over the next few days," he said.
Kazakh FM to visit Istanbul and Dushanbe
Deputy PM-Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi will participate in a meeting of the Organization of Turkic Countries in Istanbul and an international conference in Dushanbe," an official representative of the Kazakh MFA, Aibek Smadiyarov, told a briefing.
On October 17 this year, Deputy PM-Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi will take part in the informal meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic Countries. Those attending will discuss preparations for the Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic Countries slated for this November in Samarkand and finalize draft documents to be signed there, " he briefed the reporters.
The FM will also attend the International High-Level Conference on "International and Regional Border Security and Management Cooperation to Counter Terrorism and Prevent the Movement of Terrorists". The head of the Kazakh delegation, Deputy PM-Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi will take the floor at the official opening ceremony," he resumed.
CIS FMs to convene in Kazakh capital
The meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the CIS member states will take place on October 12 in Astana," an official representative of the Kazakh MFA, Aibek Smadiyarov, said.
The regular meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the CIS member states will be held traditionally on the eve of the Summit of the CIS Heads of State under the chairmanship of Deputy PM –Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi. Those gathered are expected to debate regional and international agenda, deepening cooperation between foreign ministries," he told a briefing.
Kazakh President, Qatari Emir to hold meeting
Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedow to make his first visit to Kazakhstan
Head of State signs law regarding EEC’s staffing
