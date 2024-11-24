Tokayev meets Russian FM Sergey Lavrov

Images | Akorda

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov, who arrived in Astana for a working visit, Akorda reports.





Greeting the Russian Foreign Minister, Tokayev highlighted the dynamic development of bilateral cooperation in a spirit of friendship, good-neighborliness and strategic partnership. As was noted, this is largely due to the regular political dialogue at the highest level as well as the coordinated work of the governments and parliaments of both countries.





During the meeting, special attention was attached to the preparation for the upcoming visit of Russian President Putin to Kazakhstan.





We’re seriously preparing for this visit. We believe that this is a landmark event in our interstate relationships. Our relations are exemplary and evolving dynamically. The upcoming visit is to give an additional impetus to our strategic partnership and alliance, said the President.





In turn, Lavrov reassured that all the key issues of multifaceted cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan, including the agenda of the upcoming visit, are being elaborated in detail at the level of governments and foreign ministries of both countries.





The Russian Foreign Minister expressed gratitude to President Tokayev for holding the scientific and practical conference in Astana, marking 80 years since the establishment of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO), which drew a wide response in diplomatic circles and media.





The interlocutors discussed the current issues of regional and international agenda, including interaction within multilateral structures and integration associations.





Earlier it was reported Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Astana on a two-day working visit.