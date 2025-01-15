Tokayev meets with Kyrgyz FM Jeenbek Kulubaev

Images | Akorda

Tell a friend

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev, Akorda reports.





Greeting the guest, Kazakh leader Tokayev with satisfaction noted the dynamic development of Kazakh-Kyrgyz relations of strategic partnership and alliance built upon the strong ties of friendship and good-neighborliness.





The Head of State drew attention to the importance of full realization of the high-level agreements of strategic nature reached earlier and that are aimed at enhancing interstate ties of both countries.





In turn, Jeenbek Kulubaev informed the Kazakh President on the outcomes of the talks he held with the Kazakh Foreign Minister and the key areas of further joint work on deepening bilateral cooperation.





During the meeting, the priority attention was placed to the issues of boosting trade and economic interaction, developing transport and logistics infrastructure, stepping up investment and cultural-humanitarian ties.





The interlocutors also exchanged views on the current issues of regional and international agenda.





Earlier it was reported that Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev would pay an official visit to Kazakhstan on January 10-11 at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu.