Tokayev met with Turkmen President

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the presidential press office said on Friday.





The meeting with President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov took place in the Avaza national tourist zone of the city Turkmenbashi.





The Kazak President thanked the Turkmen leader for the hospitality and noted urgency and timeliness of his initiative to hold the third Consultative Meeting of the Central Asian Heads of State.





“In fact, yesterday in an informal format we started discussing the most pressing issues of Central Asia from the viewpoint of building up cooperation and seeking out additional opportunities to be together in this very difficult time,” Tokayev said.





Having considered a wide range of bilateral agenda issues, the Presidents noted with satisfaction the high level of relations between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.





For Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan is a strategic partner. We have a lot of projects that are of a long-term, strategic nature, the Kazakh leader said, expressing hope that the upcoming negotiations and signing of agreements between our countries will give a serious impetus to further cooperation strengthening between our fraternal people and states.





The parties expressed their intention to give a positive momentum to trade-economic cooperation, to increase the range of supplied goods, to make wider use of the transit and transport potential, as well as to strengthen culture-humanitarian ties.













