Tokayev met with WB Vice President

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with the Vice President of the World Bank for Europe and Central Asia Anna Bjerde, who is in Kazakhstan on a working visit, the presidential press office said on Friday.





The parties discussed in the video conferencing mode the topical cooperation areas between Kazakhstan and the World Bank and the priorities for further cooperation.





Tokayev said that we highly appreciate our long-term partnership, in which the World Bank has invested more than $ 6 billion in our country. Currently, together with it, we are implementing 12 different projects, including in the areas of transport, education, ecology, finance.





He noted the contribution of the World Bank to addressing a number of environmental issues in Kazakhstan, including support and financing in the amount of $ 1.5 billion for the second phase of the project "Regulation of the Syrdarya River and Preservation of the Northern Aral Sea".





In this context, Tokayev stressed that he attaches exceptional importance to solving environmental problems, issues of the green economy and is ready to take personal control of interaction in this area.





Anna Bjerde thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the opportunity to meet and highly appreciated cooperation with the World Bank. She also welcomed the reforms in the country that are being implemented under the leadership of the President of Kazakhstan.





























