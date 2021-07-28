Tokayev spoke about Kazakhstan's self-sufficiency in agricultural products

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited KazRost Engineering Ltd., the presidential press office said on Tuesday.





The working trip of the President of Kazakhstan to Akmola region began with a visit to KazRost Engineering Ltd., which assembles VECTOR410KZ and ACROS grain harvesters in cooperation with the Russian company Rostselmash. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev examined the workshops for the assembly of agricultural machinery and tractors.





According to the director of the company Kairat Kalmanbaev, last year 504 harvesters were produced for 29.5 billion tenge. By the end of this year, it is planned to assemble 598 combines and 300 wheeled tractors of four YTO models. Now the company employs 162 people.





The head of state noted the importance of the products for the virgin regions of Kazakhstan.





“Agricultural engineering is a priority area for us. The government must deal with agricultural issues. See what's going on in the world. Food prices rose by 40 percent. We are trying to contain the rise in prices, the task is not easy, we will resolve these issues. Of course, Kazakhstan should have a developed agriculture. We must switch almost completely to self-sufficiency in agricultural products. Now we are working with large companies and investors,” the President said.





Earlier it was reported that the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived on a working trip to Kokshetau, Akmola region.













