Система Orphus

‘Trade performance is positive’ – Tokayev on cooperation with Russia

19.08.2022, 20:13 18046
‘Trade performance is positive’ – Tokayev on cooperation with Russia
Images | akorda.kz
Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Russia Vladimir Putin met in Sochi, Russia, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 

Indeed, Kazakhstan and Russia have established an interaction of strategic partnership. This year marks an important date since the establishment of diplomatic relations. They were established 30 years ago. 30 years ago, the first agreement on friendship, cooperation, and mutual assistance was signed. In 2013, the agreement on alliance relations between our countries was added. Thus, the foundation is solid", said Tokayev during the meeting.

 
As for trade and economic cooperation, the Kazakh President noted that it has been developing successfully. Significant results are being reached in industrial cooperation. Trade dynamics are positive, the Kazakh Head of State added.
 
Last year, trade turnover between the two countries stood at $24.5bn. The Kazakh President noted that Russia is the country’s lead trade partner. This year, trade between the two countries develops positively.
 

We actively interact within core platforms at the UN, and other internatonal institutions. This year, Kazakhstan chairs the CIS. In October, the CIS Summit is to take place. We look forward to your personal participation. Besides, Russia plays an importance role in the CIS. This is indeed one of the priority areas of our mutual cooperation in the international format", said Tokayev.

 
Earlier it was reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Sochi for a working visit. 
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

relevant news

Kazakh President Aide Gizat Nurdauletov attends 17th meeting of SCO Security Council Secretaries

19.08.2022, 20:17 17951
Kazakh President Aide Gizat Nurdauletov attends 17th meeting of SCO Security Council Secretaries
Images | akorda.kz
Tashkent held the 17th meeting of the Secretaries of the Security Councils of the member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. The meeting was attended by Kazakh President Aide – Security Council Secretary Gizat Nurdauletov, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 
The meeting discussed a wider range of issues regarding the situation of security and stability provision in the SCO space.
 
The sides exchanged views on the main aspects of further development of cooperation in areas such as the fight against terrorism, separatism, and extremism, illegal arms and drug trafficking, transnational organized crime, and ensuring global informational security.
 
The rapid resolution of the Afghan situation was noted as one of the key factors to maintain peace and security in the SCO region. The sides called for the country’s development as an independence, unified, democratic, and peaceful state free of terrorism, war, and drugs.
 
Nurdauletov informed his colleagues about the position Kazakhstan holds on the main focuses of the SCO’s work, expressed a number of proposals on its further harmonic development taking into account the interests of the country.
 
The Kazakh President Aide – Secretary of the Security Council highlighted the particular relevance of joint support for the UN-supported initiative to create a UN Sustainable Development Goals Center for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty.
 
Following the meeting, the relevant protocol was signed. It was agreed to hold the next meeting of the secretaries of the CIS Security Councils in India. 
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakh President arrives in Sochi for a working visit

19.08.2022, 17:05 18231
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in the city of Sochi for a working visit, the Kazakh President’s press service reports.
 
As part of the visit, the Head of State is expected to meet with President of Russia Vladimir Putin. 
 
Source: kazinform
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakh FM Mukhtar Tleuberdi visits Vietnam

19.08.2022, 12:43 19126
Images | gov.kz
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi paid an official visit to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Kazinform learned from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.
 
The visit of the Kazakh Minister of Foreign Affairs to Vietnam has become the first one since the two countries established diplomatic relations 30 years ago.
 
The official part of the visit to Hanoi began with the ceremony of laying wreaths to Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum. 
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

PM Alikhan Smailov, Chevron CEO Michael Wirth meet

18.08.2022, 18:19 26056
PM Alikhan Smailov, Chevron CEO Michael Wirth meet
Images | primeminister.kz
Kazakh Premier Alikhan Smailov held a meeting with chairman and CEO of Chevron Corporation Michael Wirth, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh PM.
 
The sides discussed the issues of current activity of Chevron in Kazakhstan, supplies of commodity and liquified petroleum gas to the domestic market as well as realization of joint projects at the Tengiz and Karachaganak oilfields.
 
The Kazakh government head noted that Chevron is one of the first strategic partners of Kazakhstan that has taken part in addressing many economic and social tasks over its operation in the country.
 
The Kazakh PM pointed out the importance of realization of projects for future expansion and management of wellhead pressure at Tengiz.
 
Smailov noted the company’s work on creation of a fund of direct investments to the tune of $248mln, within which domestic investment projects are to be carried out.
 
For his part, Michael Wirth reaffirmed the readiness of the company to carry on with the realization of the ongoing joint projects.
 
The Kazakh PM added that an improved model contract for investors to include a package of fiscal and regulatory preferences is being developed to increase the investment attractiveness of the oil and gas sector. 
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

SCO states announce proposals to combat transnational crimes

18.08.2022, 16:13 26401
SCO states announce proposals to combat transnational crimes
Images | gov.kz
The 4th edition of the Meeting of Interior and Public Security Ministers of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization is held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Internal Affairs.
 
Exchange of experiences in combating today’s challenges and threats such as extremism, human trafficking, and illegal arms trafficking took place during the meeting.
 
In his speech, Kazakh interior minister Marat Akhmetzhanov made concrete proposals on joint combat of the country’s Interior Ministry and the SCO against organized crime, illegal drug trafficking, and cybercrimes. All the proposals received unanimous backing from the SCO interior ministers.
 
The minister also shared the Kazakh experience in fighting human trafficking. In particular, the creation of the interdepartmental commission, realization of a government’s action plan, and development of a draft bill on combat against human trafficking.
 
Kazakhstan has joined to all 19 international conventions and protocols against terrorism. According to Akhmetzhanov, up to 90 treaties on the fight against crimes have been concluded within multilateral and bilateral cooperation. Now, it was made possible detect nationals leaving for hotspots to join armed conflicts.
 
Speaking of the combat against drug-related crimes, the Kazakh minister informed about the measures taken as part of the antidrug strategic of the SCO member states. The work is ongoing together with drug control units of Russia’s interior ministry.
 
In line with the Kazakh President’s instruction, the criminal sphere is being modernized modelled on the OECD countries.
 
Akhmetzhanov spoke how a three-tier model of pretrial investigation with the involvement of police, prosecutor, and court, which led to work optimization and tight deadlines, is being implemented in Kazakhstan.
 
Within the Meeting of Interior and Public Security Ministers of the member states of the SCO, bilateral talks are due to take place. Prospects for joint fight against crimes are to be discussed in narrow meetings. It was noted that the Protocol of the Meeting was signed.
 
The Meeting is held in the year marking 20 years since the signature of the SCO Charter and ahead of the Summit of the Leaders of the SCO countries on September 15-16, 2022, in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. 
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

CSTO, Red Cross discuss humanitarian situation amid growing international tensions

18.08.2022, 15:05 26566
CSTO, Red Cross discuss humanitarian situation amid growing international tensions
Images | belta.by
CSTO Deputy Secretary General Samat Ordabayev and Director of the Europe and Central Asia Office of the International Committee of the Red Cross Ariane Bauer exchanged views on the humanitarian situation in the CSTO areas of responsibility and border areas in the context of growing international tensions at a meeting in Moscow, BelTA learned from the CSTO press service, Belta reported.
 

The parties reaffirmed commitment to developing cooperation between the CSTO and the ICRC in key areas of international humanitarian law", the press service stated.

 
The parties noted the positive results of joint work this year and outlined the main areas of further cooperation. They also discussed the procedure to coordinate the participation of ICRC representatives in the command post exercises involving the CSTO Collective Rapid Reaction Force Vzaimodeistvie 2022 and the CSTO Peacekeeping Forces Unbreakable Brotherhood 2022.
 
The working meeting was also attended by employees of the CSTO Secretariat and representatives of the ICRC delegations in the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus. 
 
Source: kazinform
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Former Kazakh ambassador to Japan receives Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star

18.08.2022, 15:01 26651
Former Kazakh ambassador to Japan receives Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star
Images | gov.kz
By the decision of His Majesty the Emperor Naruhito of Japan the Ambassador of Japan to Kazakhstan, Jun Yamada, presented one of the highest state awards, "The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star", to ex-Kazakh ambassador to Japan, Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev, for his contribution to developing bilateral cooperation and deepening friendship between Kazakhstan and Japan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.
 
The ceremony was attended by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Adil Tursunov, the Ambassador of Greece to Kazakhstan Efthalia Kakiopoulou, as well as representatives of the business and diplomatic circles of both countries.
 
 "The Order of the Rising Sun" was the first award to be included in Japan's award system. The Order was first awarded in 1875. "The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star" is an order of the second class according to the Japanese state honour system.
 
Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev had served as Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Japan from 2016 to 2021 and had been a visiting professor at Tokai University in Japan from 2017 to 2021. He is fluent in Japanese. He has been working within the system of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan for 30 years.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakh President to visit Baku

18.08.2022, 14:18 11796
Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is to pay an official visit to the city of Baku on August 24, 2022, upon invitation of Azeri President Ilham Aliyev, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh President.
 
The two presidents are to hold narrow and extended meetings in the capital of Azerbaijan.
 
Development of Kazakh-Azeri strategic partnership with the activation of trade and economic, transport and logistics, and cultural and humanitarian cooperation on focus is to be included in the agenda of the meetings, following which a number of bilateral documents are to be concluded. 
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Most read