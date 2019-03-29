Turkish MP comments on article by Kazakh President

Deputy Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of the Republic of Turkey Mustafa Sentop commented on "Seven Facets of the Great Steppe", the article by President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.





Addressing the international parliamentary conference dedicated to the Day of the First President of Kazakhstan in Astana, Mustafa Sentop informed of the significance Turkey attaches to the article by Nursultan Nazarbayev "Seven Facets of the Great Steppe, in which the Head of State outlines the leading role of the Silk Road, calling it the cradle of the Turkic world.





He also expressed confidence that Kazakhstan will play a valuable role in the region and the world as a whole, stressing that the country is taking crucial international initiatives to ensure peace and stability and resolve conflicts.









This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.