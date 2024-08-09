Uzbekistan - Kazakhstan: New approach to cooperation

Tell a friend

At the annual meeting of the world's largest regional organization for accreditation- Asia Pacific Accreditation Cooperation (APAC) in Dubai, UAE, important agreements and decisions were reached for the accreditation sphere of the Republic of Kazakhstan, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.





The meeting, which took place from July 15 to 17, was attended by Gulzhan Amanzholova, a representative of the NCA Quality Management, and Zyulal Kabenova, Chief specialist of the Department of Legal Work and International Cooperation. The opening ceremony of the international forum was observed by delegates from 65 national accreditation bodies and international experts in the field of accreditation and conformity assessment.





At the meeting venues, representatives of the NCA took part in meetings of 4 technical committees and the APAC General Assembly, where significant information was presented on the development of regional cooperation and improvement of accreditation practices in the Asia-Pacific region.





During the event, the NCA staff held a number of bilateral meetings on various issues with the accreditation bodies of the countries of the region. In particular, negotiations were held with representatives of the Korean Accreditation Council (KAB) and the Korean Laboratory Accreditation Scheme (KOLAS), with the head of the Saudi Accreditation Center (SAAC) Adel Alkeaida, with the leadership of the accreditation body of the Republic of Uzbekistan (OZAKK), with representatives of the UAE accreditation body (ENAS), the accreditation body of China (CNAS) and other countries.





As a result of the meetings, agreements were reached on expanding the activities of the NCA accreditation and partnership with the accreditation bodies of the АРАС member countries.





At a meeting of the AРАС General Assembly, a regional organization for accreditation recognized by ILAC and IAF, it was announced that Gulzhan Amanzholova, a representative of the NCA Quality Management and an acting APAC expert evaluator, was appointed one of two auditors to the AРАС internal audit group. The purpose of internal audit is to monitor compliance with APAC procedures, and to continuously improve the organization's management system. The appointment of a representative of Kazakhstan to the AРАС Internal audit group is a significant achievement, confirming the high level of professionalism and trust in Kazakhstani specialists in the field of international accreditation, their high business reputation as active participants in international accreditation activities.