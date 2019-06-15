Vladimir Putin congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on presidential election win

President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and his Russian Counterpart Vladimir Putin had a telephone talk, Akorda informs.

During the conversation, Vladimir Putin congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his confident win in the presidential election and wished him success as the President.

Thanking the interlocutor for the congratulations, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev assured him of continuing Kazakhstan's course towards comprehensive cooperation with Russia.

The President of Kazakhstan also congratulated the Russian leader on the upcoming national holiday - Russia Day.

