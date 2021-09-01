We are also considering a version of negligence - Yermekbayev about blasts in Taraz

The Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan said that the department is considering a version of negligence in the explosions at a warehouse near Taraz.

We are also considering this version. You understand this is a very complex mechanism, where a lot of people are involved: there is the head of the warehouse, the deputy commander of the unit for storage, there is the commander of the unit, etc. Maybe one of them committed negligence. This is our first thought. Up to date, we have not found such violations, the investigation has not revealed them. Therefore, now we do not exclude any reasons and any factors. A comprehensive investigation is underway, the best experts are involved. Samples of explosives will be handed over to the laboratory," Nurlan Yermekbayev, Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan said.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.