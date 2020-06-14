239 new coronavirus cases recorded in Kazakhstan

Over the past day Kazakhstan has registered 239 patients diagnosed with coronavirus infection. The growth amounted to 1.8%, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

Coronavirus-infected patients registered in the regions: Nur-Sultan city - 27 (1.1%), Almaty city - 18 (0.6%), Shymkent city - 30 (3.0%), Aktobe region - 17 (4.0%), Karaganda region - 52 (4.2 %), West Kazakhstan region - 15 (1.7%), Kyzylorda region - 14 (3.0%), Mangistau region - 14 (4.1%), Almaty region - 13 (2.8%), East Kazakhstan region - 11 (5.4%), Pavlodar region - 10 (3.5%), Atyrau region - 5 (0.4%), Zhambyl region - 5 (1.1%), Turkestan region - 5 (1.2%), Akmola region - 2 (1.1%), Kostanay region - 1 (0.5%).





In total Kazakhstan recorded 13,558 cases of the novel coronavirus. 67 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died.

