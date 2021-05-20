756 coronavirus patients in critical condition, Kazakh Ministry

35,151 (37,694 coronavirus positive and 457 coronavirus negative cases) people are being treated for coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of today, the Kazakh Ministry’s Healthcare Ministry reports.





13,768 patients are staying at hospitals, 24,383 at home.





Out of which 756 patients are in critical condition, 192 in extremely critical condition, while 110 are on life support.





Besiades, the Ministry of Health presented a matrix of the epidemiological situation on coronavirus in Kazakhstan as of May 19.





Thus, according to the matrix, the red zone includes: Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent, Akmola, Atyrau, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda regions.





The yellow zone: Almaty, Kostanay, Mangistau, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan regions.





The green zone: East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Turkestan and Kyzylorda regions.





Earlier it was reported that in Kazakhstan the number of people infected with CVI increased by another 2,018 per day.





In total, 364,048 cases were registered in the country.













