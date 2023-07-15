Alikhan Smailov hears regional akims' reports on heating season preparation

Images | Depositphotos

The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov conducted a meeting on preparations for the upcoming heating season with the participation of heads of central government agencies and regional akimats on Saturday, July 1, primeminister.kz reports.





He stressed that to date in the process of preparation there are problematic issues that require the utmost attention. In particular, on a number of objects are disrupted terms of work.





We discussed this at a recent meeting of the Government. We need more coordinated joint action. Therefore, we will solve the problems in this direction manually," Alikhan Smailov said.





Minister of Energy Almassadam Satkaliyev reported in detail about the problematic issues at heat sources in several regions of the republic, Deputy Minister of Industry and Infrastructural development Dinara Shcheglova spoke about the progress of repair of heating networks.





The Prime Minister said that since last year an emergency repair of turbine number 12 and did not start overhaul of the turbine number 6 in the Atyrau CHP. With a comment on this topic acted Akim of Atyrau region Serik Shapkenov.





In addition, it was noted that at the Karaganda region CHP are changing types of repairs and extended terms, in Mangistau region with lag works on individual boilers and turbines, as well as the contract for emergency repair of power unit number 2 MAEK LLP, in the region Zhezkazgan CHP boiler repair transferred to 2024 and not provided with proper reserve due to the transfer of reconstruction of boiler number 8. Regional Akims Yermaganbet Bulekpayev, Nurlan Nogayev and Berik Abdygaliuly commented on the measures taken.





The Head of Government also pointed out that the repair of the boiler № 9 of CHP-2 of Sevkazenergo JSC is being delayed in North Kazakhstan region, and in Turkestan region the reconstruction of 4 boilers of Kentau CHP is planned, but the design and estimate documentation is still under state expertise. Akims Aidarbek Saparov and Darkhan Satybaldy, in turn, commented on the issues raised.





Akim of Astana Zhenis Kassymbek and Akim of Zhambyl region Nurzhan Nurzhigitov also spoke during the meeting.





Summing up, the Prime Minister emphasized that the issues of preparation for the heating season are of great social importance, so already now we need to take the necessary measures for its stable passage without any major accidents.





Qualitative work with the owners of cogeneration plants and networks is also important here. The state has approved tariffs in accordance with the applications of the plants. This gives an opportunity to attract financing and already start modernization works," Alikhan Smailov noted.





He also designated the importance of activation of power supervision and the work of relevant regional headquarters.





In conclusion the head of the Government instructed the first Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar and Minister of Energy Almassadam Satkaliyev to visit the power facilities of the republic in accordance with the schedule to personally monitor the progress of the ongoing work.





Roman Vasilievich, today you are scheduled to inspect power facilities in the Pavlodar region, including Ekibastuz CHP. I ask you to leave immediately after the meeting. Next week Almassadam Maidanovich is scheduled to visit Ridder and Kentau CHPs," Prime Minister summarized.