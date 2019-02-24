Almaty to hail Women of Central Asia in Digital Space event

The event will take place on 6 March 2019 in the Library of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, Almaty. The theme of this year's International Women's Day (8th March) is ‘Women in the Digital Space'.

The Women in the Digital Space initiative calls everyone to take a few minutes of their time to create, enrich or translate, in as many languages as possible, Wikipedia and other digital platforms profiles of women committed in the fields of education, science, culture, social and human sciences, or communication and information.

The event is organized by the UNESCO Almaty Office in collaboration with the Library of the Kazakh National University, the UNESCO Almaty Office's official website reads.

Venue: 71/27, Timiryazev str., Almaty, Computer class of the Alfarabi Library at Kazakh National University, 3rd floor.

Time and date: 10:00 to 12:00 06.03.2019

