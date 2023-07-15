Available fuel reserves sufficient for Republic - Alikhan Smailov on emergency in West Kazakhstan regions

Tell a friend

The issue of eliminating the consequences of the emergency situation that occurred the day before in the west regions of Kazakhstan, off the agenda was considered at the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.





As reported by Deputy Chairman of the Board of JSC KazMunayGas Dauletzhan Khassanov, the day before in the afternoon due to power outages from external networks there was a shutdown of the Atyrau refinery.





As a result of the power outage, all Atyrau Refinery process units were safely stopped. To prevent an emergency situation and ensure the safety of personnel, according to the algorithm of emergency elimination, hydrocarbon gas from all units was sent to the flare," Dauletzhan Khassanov said.





According to him, at night, immediately after the resumption of power, the refinery began loading petroleum products from the existing stocks. As of today, refinery's tanks contain 26,000 tons of gasoline, 33,000 tons of diesel, and 1,200 tons of liquefied petroleum gas.





Nationwide, the supplies of AI-92 gasoline and diesel fuel are equal to one month's consumption, AI-95 to two weeks' consumption.





Even taking into account the fact that the Pavlodar petrochemical plant is stopped for scheduled repairs until July 20, and the Shymkent refinery is partially stopped for work on the catalytic reforming unit, shipment of oil products from the plants is not stopped. The refinery's technological units started to work on the stable mode with the stabilization of the power supply from the external networks. By the end of the week the refinery plans to reach the previous volume of production of petroleum products," Dauletzhan Khassanov noted.





Kanysh Moldabayev, Chairman of the Board of KEGOC, Nurlan Nogayyev, Akim of Mangystau Region, and Serik Shapkenov, Akim of Atyrau Region, also reported on the measures taken.





The Prime Minister stressed that the power supply is being restored at the moment, no technological violations have been detected at Atyrau Refinery. Measures have been taken in a timely manner to safely shut down the plant. At the moment it is restoring its activities, as well as other enterprises.





I want to specifically emphasize that there will be no shortage of fuel and lubricants. The available fuel reserves are sufficient for the entire republic. Speculations about the shutdown of all oil refineries are untrue. The situation is under control," Alikhan Smailov said.





He added that a special state commission for investigation of the accident causes has already been created by the instruction of the head of the state. Its work is headed by the Prime Minister.





Those responsible will be held accountable. Now the most important thing is to restore the work of all businesses and fully provide consumers with electricity," Alikhan Smailov said.





At the same time, the Prime Minister instructed the Akimat of Mangistau Region to take measures to launch and modernize the existing equipment of the power plant, the Ministry of Energy together with KEGOC to ensure proper operation of the Western power hub, the Ministry of Energy together with the Interior Ministry and the Agency for Fuel and Energy Complex to prevent speculation and creation of artificial shortage of fuel.