"Ayka" shortlisted for Oscar

Regular flights will be launched from December 1 between Kazakhstan and Kuwait, the press service of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development said.



"In accordance with the decision of the Interdepartmental Commission to Prevent the Emergence and Spread of Coronavirus Infection in the Republic of Kazakhstan, from December 1, 2021, the Kuwaiti airline Jazeera Airways plans to start operating regular flights on a new route between Almaty and Kuwait on a Boeing A320 / A20N with a frequency of 2 flights per week (Wednesday and Sunday)," the message says.



It is noted that the flights will be operated in strict compliance with sanitary and epidemiological requirements and in accordance with the schedule published on the airline's website.



This route will contribute to the development of trade and economic cooperation, tourism and business partnership between the countries, concluded in the MIID.

Source: Kazpravda.kz



