China launches new remote sensing satellite group
Senator visited Almaty region
China activates level-IV emergency response against Typhoon Khanun
46 pertussis cases recorded in Atyrau rgn
Family of Almaty fire victim to receive 2-room apartment from developer
We are ready to cover all the expenses arising from the restoration of the building," Director General of the company Kanat Yeraliyev said.
Mass poisoning: Kazakh Healthcare Minister makes public preliminary test results
Preparation of sports facilities inventory in regions by Ministry of Culture and Sport to determine actual need for sports facilities
In this regard, one of the important tools to expand the circle of those engaged in physical culture and sport is passing the Presidential tests. Since 2020, 7.6 million people have participated in taking the tests across the country (1.2 million people in 2020, 2.6 million people in 2021, and 3.8 million people in 2022). As a result, today the number of people engaged in physical culture and sport is 38.5% of the population (more than 7.5 million people). In addition, much attention is paid to regular sports and physical education for children," the Minister said.
Our Ministry is responsible for the project of per capita financing of sports and creative circles. However, this program is currently covered mainly by children in urban areas, and in rural areas it is practically not implemented. To address this issue, the Ministry is working to amend and supplement existing regulations. It is proposed to introduce a division (analysis) of funding into "urban" and "rural" areas," Askhat Oralov said.
Local akimats take measures to reconstruct and upgrade existing sports facilities, grounds, as well as the construction of inexpensive sports facilities in densely populated areas. However, these measures are currently insufficient. There are more than 43,000 sports facilities in the country, of which more than 23,000 are in rural areas. I would like to note that this year, in accordance with the plan-schedule approved by the Government Resolution, the work on construction of 113 new sports facilities, reconstruction of 20 and retrofitting of 6 existing ones will be continued. Also, the Ministry is conducting an inventory of sports facilities in the regions to determine the actual need," the speaker stressed.
According to the presented plan of the Ministry of Culture and Sport within the framework of the national project "Healthy Nation", the indicator of coverage of sports infrastructure at the end of 6 months amounted to 31%, the annual plan is fully implemented. In order to further develop sports infrastructure, several large sports facilities have been built in the region. In particular, the construction of the international tennis center was completed, it was put into operation. An ice palace is under construction in the city of Turkestan, the facility is planned to be put into operation in August. In addition, the following projects are being implemented: reconstruction of the sports complex named after Bekzat Sattarkhanov and construction of a rowing channel. Together with the Ministry of Finance, appropriate work is being done to complete construction works and commissioning of these facilities on time," the akim noted.
In addition to budget funds, private investors are attracted to the work on providing sports infrastructure. Since the beginning of the year at the expense of private investments 20 objects have been built and put into operation. By the end of the year it is planned to put into operation additional 10 objects at the expense of individual entrepreneurs. In addition, a special road map is being developed for the construction of sports facilities in villages where sports infrastructure is needed. 96 settlements have been identified," Darhan Satybaldy shared his plans.
Parking lots, streets, embankments and courtyards to be equipped with street simulators - Alikhan Smailov on mass sports development in Kazakhstan
Everyone knows about mass marathons and competitions for people of different ages, which have already become a good tradition in our country. In recent years, sports grounds and other large facilities have been built everywhere. We see that there are more and more people engaged in sports. Although there were many skeptics who thought that no one would exercise on the simulators installed in courtyards, squares and parks," Alikhan Smailov said.
For example, in the village of Maikain of Bayanaul district of Pavlodar region, the stadium, renovated in 2020, is falling apart. At this facility, almost everything has fallen into disrepair in 3 years: from the covering of the soccer field and running tracks to the stands and changing rooms," Alikhan Smailov said.
We still have quite a few schools that do not have gyms. And this is not only in small villages, but also in big cities. There is also a lack of physical education teachers and professional coaches," Prime Minister said.
If in some areas of sports development and promotion of healthy lifestyles we are making great strides, in some issues we are standing still for a long time. Unfortunately, we lack an effective holistic system of physical culture and sports management, especially at the local level. There is no proper coordination of activities of government agencies and other organizations involved in the promotion of sports and healthy lifestyles," Prime Minister said.
We must clearly know which ones can continue to work, and which ones need reconstruction, how much sports equipment is needed," he said.
The Astana Opera Welcomes Guests
It seems fair to say that it has already become a tradition for the Qaraghandy Academic Musical Comedy Theatre to come to us on tour in the summer. Certainly, we are only happy about this, because such collaboration will further strengthen the cultural ties between our teams. It would not be superfluous to mention that in May of this year the opera company and the choir of our opera house presented in Qaraghandy an exciting gala program and a concert performance of Rachmaninoff’s opera Aleko. Now we are greeting our colleagues here. During the summer holidays, children have a good opportunity to spend their time effectively, because the company will present the most interesting fairytales from their repertoire. I want to wish our colleagues from Qaraghandy a fruitful tour and to enjoy the warm welcome of the audience," Galym Akhmedyarov, the Astana Opera’s general director, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, noted.
The Qaraghandy Academic Musical Comedy Theatre is the only theatre that popularizes the operetta and musical genre in Kazakhstan, so the company is always warmly welcomed in many cities and in the capital as well. Our team performed at the magnificent Astana Opera stage for the first time in 2019. Three years later, we started our 50th anniversary season with a tour here. This is a great honor and joy for us. Our theatre, according to an established longstanding tradition, presents the best and new performances of the current repertoire at the main stage venue of our country," Amantai Ibrayev, the head of the Qaraghandy Academic Musical Comedy Theatre, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, said.
It is worth mentioning that last year all the performances were a great success, the capital’s audience greeted us very warmly. The technical capabilities of the Astana Opera’s stage, which meets all the world standards that apply to musical theatres today, undoubtedly contributed to this success, in addition to the efforts and inspiration of the company. We saw our performances in a completely new light on this stage. Thus, Nikolai Makarevich called the Astana Opera one of world’s best theatrical venues, and he had enough opportunities for comparison. As a listener, he attended many European opera houses, in particular, the famous Wiener Staatsoper. The artists themselves always look forward to performing on this wonderful stage and they are also looking forward to meeting their fans from the capital and will do their best to please their beloved audience and give them an unforgettable experience," Amantai Ibrayev concluded.
