Coronavirus latest: 16 areas of Kazakhstan in ‘red zone’

As of August 5, Kazakhstan’s 16 areas are in the 'red zone' on the COVID-19 spread map, the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19 informed.

Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent cities, Almaty, Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions are placed in the 'red zone' on the coronavirus spread map.

Turkestan region is in the 'green zone' for COVID-19.

The country remains in the 'red zone' in terms of the spread of the coronavirus infection.

Notably, 7,792 cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in the country in the past 24 hours. The country has so far reported 610,744 confirmed cases of COVID-19.





COVID-19-like pneumonia affects 379 in Kazakhstan in 24 hrs





379 daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs have been reported in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reports.





The country has also seen 33 people die of COVID-19-like pneumonia and 153 recover from it over the past day.





Kazakhstan’s COVID-19-like pneumonia caseload stands at 62,151. Those killed by the disease number 3,814. So far, the country has reported 55,114 COVID-19-like pneumonia recoveries.





125 die of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan over past day





Kazakhstan has logged 125 daily fatalities caused by the coronavirus infection, the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan said.





Most of the daily COVID-19 fatalities have been reported in Nur-Sultan city – 23. Shymkent city is second with 19 daily COVID-19 deaths. Karaganda region has posted the third highest number of COVID-19 deaths – 17.





12 more succumbed to the coronavirus infection in Atyrau region, 10 in Almaty city, 10 in Mangistau region, nine in Pavlodar region, seven in Akmola region, five in Aktobe region, four in West Kazakhstan region, three in Zhambyl region, three in Kyzylorda region, two in East Kazakhstan region, and one in Kostanay region.





Countrywide, 33 people have died of COVID-19-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours.













