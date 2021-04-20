Coronavirus latest: Kazakhstan’s 8 areas in coronavirus ‘red zone’

Eight areas of the country are in the 'red zone' on the State’s map of the coronavirus spread, the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19 said.

Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent cities, Atyrau, Aktobe, Akmola, Almaty, and West Kazakhstan are put in the 'red zone'.

Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, and Mangistau regions are placed in the 'yellow zone' for coronavirus.

Kostanay and Turkestan regions are in the 'green zone'

617 COVID-19 patients in severe condition in Kazakhstan

The number of people with COVID-19 being treated stands at 37,749 in Kazakhstan.

Out of 37,749 patients under coronavirus treatment, 13,526 are in-patients and 24,223 as out-patients.

Nationwide, severe COVID-19 patients number 671 and critical COVID-19 patients - 171. The number of coronavirus patients connected to ventilators stands at 109.

COVID-19-like pneumonia: 81 more cases reported in Kazakhstan in 24 hrs

81 have been affected by pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with the COVID-19-related signs in the country in the past 24 hours.

The country has reported two deaths of COVID-19-like pneumonia in the past day, raising the death toll to 750. The nationwide number of people recovered from the disease stands at 50,639, including 89 reported over the past day.

A total of 51,844 have been affected by COVID-19-like pneumonia in the country since August 1, 2020.

Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count stands at 2,828

Kazakhstan has added 2,828 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, pushing the nationwide caseload to 287,001.

Almaty city is still leading the nation in the number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 677, followed by Nur-Sultan city at 636. Almaty region has reported the third biggest number of daily COVID-19 infections – 243.

Karaganda and Aktobe regions have reported 210 and 200 fresh daily COVID-19 cases, respectively.

Triple-digit fresh daily COVID-19 infections have also been recorded in Atyrau region – 127, Shymkent city – 126, West Kazakhstan region – 109, East Kazakhstan region – 105, and Akmola region – 102.

58 more COVID-19 cases have been registered in Kyzylorda region, 48 in Turkestan region, 45 – in North Kazakhstan region, 43 in Zhambyl region, 37 in Pavlodar region, 33 in Mangistau region, and 29 in Kostanay region.

Over 644 thou vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

A total of 644,643 have been inoculated with the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan, 116,786 of whom have received both COVID-19 vaccine shots, Kazinform cites the official website of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Almaty city is leading the nation in the total number of people being inoculated against COVID-19 – 126,206. Ranked second is Almaty region with a total of 83,601 people received the vaccine. Shymkent city is third with 54,989 given COVID-19 vaccine shots.

54,282 have received the COVID-19 vaccine in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, 42,827 in Karaganda region, and 42,228 in Turkestan region.

36,757 under coronavirus treatment in Kazakhstan

36,757 people are being treated for the coronavirus infection in the country, the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan said.

Nationwide, the number of COVID-19 patients under out-patient treatment stands at 12,933, in-patient treatment is provided to 23,824.

Out of the COVID-19 patients under treatment in the country, 641 are in severe condition, 159 in critical condition, and 107 are connected to ventilators.

Kazakhstan reports 6 COVID-19-like pneumonia deaths over past day

68 fresh daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with the COVID-19-related signs have been reported in Kazakhstan.

Over the past day, the country has registered ix deaths and 72 recoveries from COVID-19-like pneumonia.

Kazakhstan’s total number of COVID-19-like pneumonia cases has reached 51,763. The death toll has risen to 748. Nationwide, 50,550 have so far recovered from the disease.





