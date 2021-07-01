Coronavirus latest: Share of Delta strain reached 78% in Almaty

picture: gubdaily.ru

The share of Delta strain of COVID-19 in Almaty has reached 78%, said the city administration.

The situation in the city has become more complicated due to the spread of the mutated delta strain, whose proportion has reached 78%. Over the past week, the incidence of coronavirus has increased by 1.7 times. Over the past day, 253 cases of coronavirus infection (CVI) have been recorded," the report said.

The proportion of coronavirus patients with symptoms over the last week increased from 32% to 53%.

These data indicate higher pathogenicity of the COVID-19 delta strain. According to epidemiologists, the delta strain is highly contagious and 60% more infectious than the detected strains. Scientific studies show that the Indian strain of coronavirus is associated with a higher likelihood of hospitalization, the development of complications and deaths," the report says.

2099 cases of COVID-19 and pneumonia with signs of CVI recorded in Kazakhstan on June 28-29

2099 cases of COVID-19 (CVI +) and pneumonia with signs of coronavirus infection (CVI-) were recorded in Kazakhstan on June 28-29, reports the press service of the Ministry of Health.

From March 13, 2020 to June 29, 2021, CVI +: morbidity - 423,137 (2016 over the past day), mortality - 4349 (13 on June 28); from March 13, 2020 to June 29, 2021 CVI-: morbidity - 57025 (83 on June 28), mortality - 3446 (none on June 28) ", said the report.

At the moment 24 822 people continue getting treatment for CVI (23526 CVI + and 1296 CVI-), 7453 patients are in hospitals, and 17 369 patients are at the outpatient level.

493 patients are in serious condition, 103 patients are in extreme severity, 67 patients are on ventilators," said the report.

Control groups for vaccination quality established in Almaty

Control groups for quality of vaccination have been created in Almaty, reports the city administration.

Working groups have been created in Almaty to monitor the quality of vaccination stations and observance of vaccination rules," said the report.

The main goal is to increase the rate of vaccination in order to protect the health of people.

In total, 12 275 people have been vaccinated in Almaty over the past day. Over the entire period, over 450 thousand Almaty residents have been vaccinated, " said the report.

As the therapist of the city polyclinic ?18 Symbat Berdibek said, the interest of the residents to vaccination is very high.

Every day from 200 to 250 people come to us to get vaccinated, at present, we have vaccinated about 4 thousand people. Vaccines are stored in refrigerators and freezers, for example, doses of Sputnik V vaccines are stored at temperatures from -18 to -24, Kazakhstan's vaccine is stored at +2 +8," she said.





Per day mortality from coronavirus in Kazakhstan as of June 30





Per day mortality rate from coronavirus in Kazakhstan as of June 30 has been announced, the Healthcare Ministry of Kazakhstan said.

13 people died from coronavirus in Kazakhstan over a day.





13 people died from coronavirus in Kazakhstan over a day.





24,822 people continue to receive treatment for CVI (–23 526 CVI + and 1296 CVI-), of which 7 453 are hospital patients, and 17 369 are outpatients.





Of the patients with CVI + and CVI-, there are: 493 in serious condition, 103 in a state of extreme severity, and 67 patients are on a ventilator.





Covid pneumonia incidence





On June 28, 2021, 83 cases of covid pneumonia were recorded and 17 recoveries. In total, since August 1, the following have been registered: cases - 57,025, deaths - 987, recoveries - 52,283.





Vaccinated students are promised to get discounts in universities of Kazakhstan

Students who are vaccinated against COVID-19, depending on the capabilities of universities, will receive discounts on tuition, accommodation in hostels, free vouchers to health resorts, coupons for free meals and travel in public transport, said the press service of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan.

Universities are concerned about the situation with the spread of coronavirus in the country. Therefore, after the instructions of the minister, based on their capabilities, they make independent decisions to encourage students and teachers to vaccinate. We hope that this action will help awaken the consciousness of our citizens. And together we will be able to defeat the dangerous virus and ensure that the quarantine ends as quickly as possible. We call on other universities to join in stimulating vaccination, since vaccination is the only way to stop the spread of coronavirus," Kuanysh Yergaliyev, Vice Minister of Education and Science said.









