Cousteau sent a letter to Tokayev, supporting Kazakhstan's intention to ban dolphinariums

The son of the famous traveler and oceanologist Jacques Yves Cousteau, Jean Michel, wrote a letter to the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, supporting Kazakhstan's intention to ban the keeping of dolphins in captivity.

We have read with interest the reports in the media that Kazakhstan Government is considering implementing a ban on captivity of dolphins. We commend you on this initiative, and fully support its intention," said Cousteau in a video posted on the YouTube channel of the Ocean Futures Society.

He noted that, being in captivity cetaceans experience severe stress and live less than in the wild.

Other countries around the world are taking steps to respond to public demands to end keeping whales and dolphins in concrete tanks and performing for public entertainment. Scientific studies confirm that dolphins and whales suffer from increased stress in captivity, their lifespans are shorter than the lives of their wild counterparts, and the behaviors that the public observes in such facilities is not the normal behaviors of these magnificent animals in the wild," said Cousteau.

The scientist also sent an official letter to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the Minister of Ecology of Kazakhstan, in which he offers to help Kazakhstan experts in the rehabilitation of dolphins after dolphinariums.

Last year we had the privilege of working with the Russian government on their decision and plan to release 87 beluga whales and 10 orca that had been captured in 2018 in what Russian courts determined to have been an illegal capture. With our international team, we developed plans and protocols for the rehabilitation of these cetaceans. We would similarly be honored to work with your marine mammal experts on any rehabilitation of these dolphins if it can be helpful," the letter says.

Earlier animal rights activists addressed an appeal to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to release the animals.

The Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan said earlier that it would consider the demand to close the dolphinariums in the country.





